ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Keir Starmer to face ‘beergate’ probe after ‘significant new information’

By Ryan Hooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fq58G_0fVF1ZfR00

Sir Keir Starmer is to be investigated by police amid allegations that he broke lockdown rules last year, following receipt of “significant new information”, Durham Constabulary said.

The U-turn follows mounting pressure on the force to re-examine the allegations after footage emerged of the Labour leader drinking a beer with reportedly up to 30 colleagues at a constituency office in Durham in April 2021 during campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election.

Sir Keir previously called on Boris Johnson to “do the decent thing and resign” following confirmation the Prime Minister was being investigated by police for breaking lockdown rules earlier this year.

The Labour leader – on a victory lap of England following some successes in Thursday’s local council elections – declined to answer questions from reporters in Carlisle on Friday afternoon after police confirmed their change of heart.

A Labour Party spokesman said: “We’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken.”

The police announcement appears timed to coincide with the end of the local elections, in which Labour scored some significant victories, including gaining control of three London councils.

Durham Constabulary previously said they did not believe an offence had been established.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UrK1k_0fVF1ZfR00

A police statement on Friday afternoon said: “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021.

“At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.

“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted.”

Police did not elaborate on what the new information involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmvo4_0fVF1ZfR00

Allegations against Sir Keir refused to subside in the run-up to the elections, with the Labour leader this week saying he wanted to focus on the cost-of-living crisis and not Conservative “mudslinging”.

At the time of the alleged gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Sir Keir has repeatedly denied breaching the rules.

In January, he said the Prime Minister “needs to do the decent thing and resign” after he became embroiled in lockdown breach allegations.

His Opposition colleague, Angela Rayner , who was with Sir Keir at the Durham gathering in April 2021, also questioned Mr Johnson’s suitability as Prime Minister.

She wrote on Twitter: “Boris Johnson’s Downing Street is under police investigation, how on earth can he think he can stay on as Prime Minister?”

Durham Police previously said their “general approach” was not to take “retrospective action”, including against former Downing Street chief adviser Dominic Cummings over his notorious trip to Barnard Castle to “test his eyesight” while the country was in lockdown.

The force has now been asked to confirm whether this general approach remains in place.

Sir Keir previously said no restaurants or pubs were open at the time of the alleged offence, and the hotel he and his colleagues were staying in did not serve food, so “if you didn’t get a takeaway then our team wasn’t eating that evening”.

Conservative MP for North West Durham Richard Holden said the police are doing “exactly the right thing” in investigating potential lockdown breaches involving Sir Keir.

Mr Holden, who had been pressing police to investigate after presenting new evidence, said: “It’s vital that the man who wants to be prime minister is held to the same standard as the Prime Minister and everybody else.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are among those to have already been fined for breaking Covid laws.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘It’s a time bomb’: Growing anger among Kenyans as Britain refuses to redress colonial landgrab

When Paul Chepkwony was sworn in as governor of the Kenyan county of Kericho in 2013, he knew it meant embarking on a huge mission.The Kipsigis and Talai peoples saw his election as an opportunity to finally right the wrongs of a brutal colonial past, which saw their clans ruthlessly evicted by the British army between 1895 and 1963 to make way for profitable tea plantations owned by settlers.The plantations still exist today, spanning approximately 200,000 acres of land owned by well-known multinational corporations - Unilever, Williamson Tea and Finlays - which produce tea consumed by millions.Meanwhile, hundreds of forcibly...
AFRICA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Ex-police officers jailed for taking victims’ pictures ‘attacked in prison’

Former police officers jailed for taking pictures of two murdered sisters at a crime scene they were protecting have been attacked in prison, judges have been told.Deniz Jaffer, 48, and Jamie Lewis, 33, had been assigned to guard the scene after Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park, Wembley, north-west London, in June 2020.They were jailed for two years and nine months at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office.News that they had been attacked in prison emerged on Wednesday as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rebekah Vardy to return to witness stand as ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial continues

Rebekah Vardy is due to return to the witness box as her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney enters the second day of trial.The two women sat just a few metres apart in a courtroom at the Royal Courts of Justice on Tuesday as what has been dubbed the “Wagatha Christie” trial began.Mrs Vardy faced around half an hour of questioning at the end of the hearing, and is due to continue giving live evidence on Wednesday.In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs...
U.K.
The Independent

UK could give military help to Sweden and Finland under new deal, Boris Johnson says

A new UK security agreement with Sweden and Finland could involve Britain providing military assistance if either of the two Nordic countries are attacked, prime minister Boris Johnson has said.The deal was sealed by the prime minister during a 24-hour visit to the two countries, where fears are growing that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spill over into aggression directed by Moscow at its neighours across the Baltic Sea.The visit comes days ahead of expected announcements from Stockholm and Helsinki on whether they will drop a decades-old policy of neutrality and apply to join the Nato defensive alliance.Speaking alongside Swedish...
U.K.
The Independent

No emergency budget planned to ease cost-of-living crisis, says Gove

Cabinet minister Michael Gove has ruled out an emergency budget, as he insisted Boris Johnson’s suggestion of more help to ease the cost-of-living crisis was “overinterpreted”.The Levelling Up Secretary said on Wednesday that claims of a split between Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister over the need for more financial support were “overinflated”.Under fire for failing to use the Queen’s Speech to announce fresh help, Mr Johnson suggested he and Mr Sunak would announce more “in the days to come”.But the Treasury quickly shot down this suggestion, while No 10 conceded more support should not be expected in the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#London Councils#Durham Constabulary#Labour Party
Daily Mail

National Grid will pay customers £7 each after selling £200m of excess electricity to Europe - just days after Boris Johnson claimed Britain is 'mainlining energy from France'

National Grid will share some of the excess cash it has made from electricity cables to Europe ahead of schedule as regulator Ofgem and others try to help keep bills pushed down. The company said it will pay £200 million to consumers over the next two years - ahead of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Brexit: What is the Northern Ireland protocol?

Northern Ireland's post-Brexit trading arrangements - a set of rules referred to as the Northern Ireland protocol - will be debated by MPs in the House of Commons on Monday.The debate was triggered by an online petition launched by the Brexit-supporting DUP earlier this month, as part of its campaign to have the protocol scrapped.Monday's proceedings take place just hours after a coalition of unionist parties announced plans to challenge NI’s new trading rules in the courts.But what is the Northern Ireland protocol all about?The NI protocol was agreed as part of the Brexit deal and is designed to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Founder of banned fascist group set up continuity faction, court hears

The founder of a fascist group accused of creating a continuity faction after it was banned under terrorism laws was “probably the biggest Nazi of the lot”, a court has heard.Alex Davies, 27, is on trial accused of being a member of the proscribed organisation, National Action (NA), after it was banned on December 16 2016.Barnaby Jameson QC, prosecuting, has told the trial at Winchester Crown Court that the UK Government banned the group after it had “terrorised” towns across the country with its call for an “all-out race war”.Following the ban, Davies set up NS131 which stood for National...
U.K.
The Independent

Giving public a greater say will build support for new homes, says Gove

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has said giving the public a greater say in the planning process will build support for new housing developments amid warnings the shortage of homes could hit support for the Tories.The Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill announced in the Queen’s Speech on Tuesday is expected to enable local communities in England to stage referendums over the style and size of extensions, new homes and conversions on their street.Ministers are said to hope that it will encourage support for more intensive development by allowing residents to make improvements to their properties that would significantly increase their value.However,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Charles ‘teetering on edge of becoming a de facto prince regent’ – royal expert

The Prince of Wales is “teetering on the edge of becoming a de facto prince regent”, with Buckingham Palace keen to show the monarchy is “safe in the hands of father and son”, a royal expert has said.Former BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said the opening of Parliament by both Charles and the Duke of Cambridge, with the prince reading the Queen’s speech, was a “significant moment for two future kings”.The Queen has delegated certain powers as head of state to both her son and heir Charles and second-in-line William as Counsellors of State to open Parliament on her behalf...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Don’t touch this’: EU deplores UK threats to override Northern Ireland Protocol

EU leaders have deplored UK government intentions to take unilateral action and override the Northern Ireland Protocol, with one warning: “Don’t touch this”.It comes after Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, rejected proposed EU solutions to fix issues related to the post-Brexit trading arrangements, claiming they would “take us backwards”.The cabinet minister said her preference was for a negotiated solution, but added: “We will not shy away from taking action to stabilise the situation in Northern Ireland if solutions cannot be found”.Ministers are said to be preparing a draft legislation to unilaterally remove the need for checks on all goods...
POLITICS
The Independent

Key Israeli governing partner Ra'am to remain in coalition

A key Israeli governing partner said Wednesday it was remaining in the country's fragile coalition, averting another crisis for the embattled government.Mansour Abbas, the head of the Islamist Arab Ra'am party, said he would continue his party's membership in the coalition after suspending it following tensions at a key Jerusalem holy site in recent weeks.“Ra'am decided to give an additional opportunity to the coalition and the government in order to move the wheels of decisions and implement them in a practical manner,” he told reporters in parliament, flanked by his three party members and speaking in Arabic.Ra'am is one...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Michael Gove criticised for ‘silly voices’ as families ‘struggle to survive’

Michael Gove has been criticised for “using silly voices” as he appeared to attempt American and Scouse accents during a broadcast interview.The Communities Secretary was talking about the prospect of an emergency budget on BBC Breakfast to deal with the cost-of-living crisis when he broke into the different accents.Mr Gove said the words “an emergency budget” and “a major, capital letters, big news story” in what appeared to be an American accent.He also said “calm down” in a Scouse accent, which reminded viewers of comedian Harry Enfield’s sketch.What is he doing!? Making jokes and using silly voices while families across...
U.K.
The Independent

Steve Coogan says people are uncomfortable with his Jimmy Savile drama because ‘the nation enabled him’

Steve Coogan has said the backlash to him playing Jimmy Savile in a forthcoming BBC drama is partly because “the nation enabled” the paedophile presenter.Later this year, mini-series The Reckoning, starring Coogan as Savile, will air on BBC One. When the project was announced last year, many people condemned it, arguing that it exploits Savile’s victims.The series, which was written by Neil McKay, will explore how the late Top of the Pops host was able to commit his crimes unchecked for decades.After his death in 2011, hundreds of survivors came forward with stories of abuse by Savile, who used...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘No option off the table’: UK continues row with EU over Northern Ireland deal

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to tell the EU that the dispute over Northern Ireland cannot drag on, as she faces warnings not to tear up the post-Brexit agreement on the region.Cabinet minister Michael Gove warned on Wednesday that “no option is off the table” but insisted Britain will continue to negotiate to resolve differences over the Northern Ireland Protocol.European leaders have warned the Government against taking unilateral action, as ministers consider whether to introduce legislation overriding parts of the deal.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed “no-one should unilaterally cancel, break or in any way attack the settlement”.Ms Truss is...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit news – live: Michael Gove ‘cool’ with ripping up Northern Ireland protocol

Michael Gove has said he is “super cool” with the idea of legislation to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally – despite the risk it could spark a trade war with the EU.The levelling up secretary was said to be furious about foreign secretary Liz Truss pushing for radical action to remove protocol checks – but insisted on Wednesday that he was relaxed about the plan.Asked how angry he was about the move on a scale of one to 10, Mr Gove told LBC: “Minus five. I’m super cool with it. I’m a big, big Liz Truss fan.”However,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay during Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their two children next month.The scheduled June visit to the UK, which comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the Queen last month before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games, will mark the first time the 96-year-old monarch has met the couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, 11 months.However, the visit also raises the question of where the couple will stay during their time in the UK.According to The Sun, the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

642K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy