Adorable Lizard Who 'Doesn't Understand Obstacles' Is Outsmarted by Pillow
"Not the brightest lizards." He may have been bested by a pillow, but this "derpy" blue-tongued skink's determination is winning hearts...www.newsweek.com
"Not the brightest lizards." He may have been bested by a pillow, but this "derpy" blue-tongued skink's determination is winning hearts...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0