Travel firms drag on FTSE amid concerns over weak consumer demand

By Pa City Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Travel and retail stocks slumped as concerns over weakening consumer demand weighed down on the FTSE.

A heavy loss for British Airways owner International Airways Group (IAG) helped pull a number of major travel and leisure firms into the red.

The company closed at the foot of the FTSE 100, finishing 12p lower at 131.44p, as bosses revealed a £916 million loss for the past year.

The FTSE 100 ended the day down 115.33 points, or 1.54%, at 7,387.94 points.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have ended the week very much on a downswing as yesterday’s big sell-off in the US has rippled over into today’s price action, pulling markets into negative territory for the week, with the Dax set to finish lower for the fifth week in a row.

“The FTSE 100 has also had a disappointing week, sliding to a one week low, with the energy sector saving it from a worse fate with both BP and Shell finishing the week very much on the front foot, after their strong numbers earlier this week.

“Today’s price action has been dominated by weakness in consumer discretionary on concerns over weak demand as higher prices prompt a decline in consumer spending.”

The French Cac was down 1.73% and the German Dax decreased 1.64% by the end of the session.

Across the Atlantic, the US markets continued their sell-off following the interest rate hike, dipping further despite a positive non-farm payrolls report.

Meanwhile, sterling edged marginally higher in minor rebound following weak economic projections on Thursday.

The pound increased by 0.03% against the dollar to 1.235, and lifted 0.08% against the euro to 1.168.

In company news, S4 Capital shares made gains after the advertising agency reported that its revenue doubled in 2021 in its heavily delayed final results.

Sir Martin Sorrell apologised for the “unacceptable and embarrassing” delay, which had originally knocked the firm’s share value last month.

On Friday, shares in the company increased by 31.8p to 357.8p.

Smiths News slipped during the session after major customer McColl’s tumbled into administration.

Shares fell 28p to 1,482.5p after the group, which supplies magazines and newspapers to around 600 McColl’s stores, said it has a bad debt risk of between £6 million and £7 million in relation to McColl’s.

Elsewhere, insurer Beazley finished in the green after it said overall premiums grew 27% in the first three months of the year, with strong growth in its cyber division.

Shares moved 23.8p higher to 430.2p as a result.

The price of oil bounced again as the EU embargo on oil imports continued to drive it higher.

Brent crude increased by 1.91% to 113.02 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Hikma Pharmaceuticals, up 45.5p to 1,731p, BP, up 7.75p to 426.65p, Mondi, up 22.5p to 1,589p, Endeavour Mining, up 28p to 2,050p, and Admiral Group, up 24p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were IAG, down 12p to 131.44p, Rightmove, down 46p to 558.8p, Segro, down 79p to 1,109p, Aveva, down 150p to 2,144p, and Auto Trader, down 36p to 579.4p

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Bitcoin crashes through $30,000 milestone amid crypto meltdown

Bitcoin has crashed through $30,000, a price thought to be a milestone as cryptocurrency crashes.It is now trading around $29,200 to $29,500, fluctuating wildly amid broader volatility in digital currencies and tech stocks.It means that bitcoin is now down almost 9 per cent over the last day, and around 23 per cent over the last week.That is in line with much of the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum has dropped 22 per cent in the last week, for instance, and the market as a whole has lost almost 13 per cent in the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
The Independent

‘Don’t touch this’: EU deplores UK threats to override Northern Ireland Protocol

EU leaders have deplored UK government intentions to take unilateral action and override the Northern Ireland Protocol, with one warning: “Don’t touch this”.It comes after Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, rejected proposed EU solutions to fix issues related to the post-Brexit trading arrangements, claiming they would “take us backwards”.The cabinet minister said her preference was for a negotiated solution, but added: “We will not shy away from taking action to stabilise the situation in Northern Ireland if solutions cannot be found”.Ministers are said to be preparing a draft legislation to unilaterally remove the need for checks on all goods...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘No option off the table’: UK continues row with EU over Northern Ireland deal

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is set to tell the EU that the dispute over Northern Ireland cannot drag on, as she faces warnings not to tear up the post-Brexit agreement on the region.Cabinet minister Michael Gove warned on Wednesday that “no option is off the table” but insisted Britain will continue to negotiate to resolve differences over the Northern Ireland Protocol.European leaders have warned the Government against taking unilateral action, as ministers consider whether to introduce legislation overriding parts of the deal.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed “no-one should unilaterally cancel, break or in any way attack the settlement”.Ms Truss is...
EUROPE
The Independent

Brexit: Michael Gove ‘super cool’ with tearing up protocol and claims PM is ‘expert negotiator’

Michael Gove has said he is “super cool” with the idea of legislation to tear up the Northern Ireland Protocol unilaterally – despite the risk it could spark a trade war with the EU.The levelling up secretary was said to be furious about foreign secretary Liz Truss pushing for radical action to remove protocol checks – but insisted on Wednesday that he was relaxed about the plan.Asked how angry he was about the move on a scale of one to 10, Mr Gove told LBC: “Minus five. I’m super cool with it. I’m a big, big Liz Truss fan.”However,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Holiday accommodation shortage to hit this summer as travellers take longer trips, warns Tui boss

Mediterranean holidaymakers are taking longer trips – which will lead to a shortage of rooms in peak summer, the boss of Europe’s biggest travel firm has warned.Fritz Joussen, chief executive of Tui, told The Independent that the average length of holiday booked by customers has increased from 8.5 to 9.5 days compared with pre-pandemic stays.“Although that doesn’t sound much, it is very big – we are consuming 12-13 per cent more accommodation,” he said.“This will have an influence later in the season.”The scarcity of supply, he said, will sharply reduce availability in the peak summer months of July and August.Even in...
WORLD
