Windows 11 Xbox Controller Bar Makes Gaming Without A Keyboard Easier

By Rahul Srinivas
 4 days ago
A new Controller Bar feature has arrived for Windows 11 users working with Xbox Wireless controllers, allowing simplified navigation and quick game...

Sonos' Alexa-Rivaling Voice Assistant Gets A Leaked Launch Date

Sonos is reportedly planning to launch its own voice assistant "within the next few weeks," claims a report from The Verge. Currently under development as an alternative to Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, Sonos' offering will be available on all audio gear from the brand that is compatible with its S2 software. Going by the name Sonos Voice Control, the virtual assistant is said to be capable of tasks like playing a particular song, playlist, or artist with a simple voice command.
How To Connect A PS5 Controller To Your iPhone

Apple Arcade gamers might be interested to know that the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is officially supported by Apple. For those unaware, Apple Arcade is a $4.99 subscription service that makes a sizeable library of video games available to iPhones, iPads, and Apple TV boxes around the globe — and, as we've previously noted, it's one of the best things to happen to mobile gaming. Coincidentally, the DualSense controller is the best thing to ever happen to controllers, so it's no wonder the two make such a natural pairing. If you weren't already aware, connecting the PS5 controller to your iPhone or iPad is a remarkably simple process, and you can make it happen in just a few steps.
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Apple Car May Take Siri Commands To A Whole New Level

A mysterious patent filed to the United States Patents and Trademark Office on January 14, 2022, suggests that the long-rumored "Apple Car" could be manufactured with an onboard AI that can, apparently, read incoming signals and map those to autonomous driving commands. The first thing you might be thinking is that this means you can drive a car with your voice, which is technically possible if the patent holds water, but that's just scratching the surface of what it can do. According to the patent abstract, Apple describes the functionality of its tech as being able to "determine a path of a vehicle towards a particular stopping point" with respect to the signals given by an authorized individual, but this doesn't actually need to be the driver of the vehicle.
TRAFFIC
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

