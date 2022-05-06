ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Royal family celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie on his third birthday

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSTy1_0fVEyYn100

In honour of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ’s son, Archie , turning three, members of the royal family , including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince William, have celebrated the toddler’s birthday on social media.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest child celebrated his third birthday on Friday and received some sweet messages from his family in the UK on Twitter.

Queen Elizabeth II’s official Twitter account shared a photo of Archie that was taken days after he was born. In the image, Archie could be seen with his parents, great-grandmother, great-grandfather, Prince Phillip, and his grandmother Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother. The duchess held her son, while the family looked down at the baby and smiled.

“Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy third Birthday!” the Royal Family account wrote in the caption.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also posted a family photo on social media that was taken during Archie’s christening in 2019.

“Wishing Archie a very happy third Birthday today,” they wrote in a post on their joint Twitter account .

The christening took place at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel in Windsor Castle, and saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge among those in attendance.

Prince Charles and his wife Camila, the Duchess of Cornwall, retweeted the Queen’s post Friday and wrote: “Happy Birthday Archie!”

Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK for the first time together last month, during which they made a surprise visit to the Queen, before travelling to The Hague, Netherlands, for the Invictus Games.

During the Invictus Games, Prince Harry spoke with Today ’s Hoda Kotb about what he loves about being a father to Archie and his 11-month-old daughter, Lilibet. According to the duke, becoming a parent is something he’s “always wanted” to do.

“I love every part of it,” he said about fatherhood. “I’ve always wanted to be a dad. I’ve always wanted to have my own kids, and now I have got two little people who I’m responsible for.”

He also opened up about his responsibilities as a father and said that he wanted to make the world “a better place” for the sake of his children.

“My sort of mantra now every day, it’s a dangerous one, because I need to make sure that I don’t have burnout, but it’s trying to make the world a better place for my kids,” he added. “Otherwise, what’s the point in bringing kids into this world, right? It’s a responsibility that I feel as a parent and that you probably feel as a parent as well.”

The royal family’s birthday messages come as the Sussexes confirm they will be travelling to the UK next month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations along with their children.

The trip will mark their daughter’s first visit to the UK and her first time meeting the Queen following her birth in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Doria Ragland
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Prince Charles
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear This Bombshell About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding That Just Leaked—So Awkward!

Four years later, and we are still finding out new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous royal wedding, which took place on May 19th in 2018. The latest allegation, which can be found in Tina Brown’s bombshell new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost used the wedding as a sort of networking event, and invited A-list celebrities they didn’t even know to their nuptials in order to make high profile friends. Wow!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

What has Meghan Markle done to her teeth? A top dentist reveals all

Meghan Markle's smile is one of the most beautiful out there – and given that she began her career as a Hollywood actress, it's no surprise she has a flawless set of pearly white teeth. But are Meghan Markle's teeth natural, or has she had cosmetic dentistry to achieve...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Wouldn’t Be Styled As Princess If Not For Queen Elizabeth? Monarch Reportedly Issued Letters Patent While Duchess Was Pregnant With Prince George

Princess Charlotte is starting to make a name for herself. She’s charming, adorable, and hilarious according to some royal fans and royal experts. But even if she’s the daughter of the future king of Britain, Princess Charlotte wouldn’t have been styled as a princess if not for what Queen Elizabeth did.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
marthastewart.com

We Finally Know What Prince William Said to Kate Middleton (and Her Father) at the Altar on Their Wedding Day

Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding was one for the history books—which they marked almost 11 years ago today. The pair's big day fell on April 29 and took place at Westminster Abbey during a live televised event. The wedding may have been grand, but that didn't keep Prince William from making light of the moment to keep everyone's nerves at bay. According to Marcia Moody's biography, Kate: A Biography ($4.75, amazon.com), the Duke of Cambridge joked with his bride and her father, Michael Middleton, once they walked arrived at the altar.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle rocks stylish summer shorts to cheer on Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex put on a stylish display to cheer on her husband Prince Harry during a friendly game of polo on Saturday. Meghan rocked a pair of black summer shorts for the outing at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, which she teamed with a relaxed white blazer and Chanel flats, and accessorised with a pair of oversized Valentino sunglasses. Her blazer looked almost identical to the Valentino one she wore with matching straight-leg trousers to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands last month.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Financial World

Meet the woman who turned down Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the most popular couples in the world and their marriage began in 2011. They are one of the most famous couples in the world Today, it is hard to imagine William without Kate, the two of them have been happily married since 2011 and have three children from that marriage.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Duke Of York And Sarah Ferguson 'Totally Blindsided' Buckingham Palace Aides With 'Cringy' Instagram Posts Using HRH Title

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have maintained their close friendship despite being divorced several years ago. Just recently, many were shocked about the Duke of York's post on his ex-wife's Instagram account, especially because he signed it with his HRH title when the Queen already ordered him never to use it again.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Thomas Markle announces he is flying to the UK for the Queen’s Jubilee – and challenges Meghan and Harry to meet him

MEGHAN Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has sensationally announced that he is flying to the UK this year to gatecrash the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Speaking to Dan Wootton on GB News, the Duchess of Sussex's father claimed he wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple decide to travel over for the celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

642K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy