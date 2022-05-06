ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Big Peach State OL enjoyed latest Clemson experience; plans to return for camp

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dog5Z_0fVExqRm00

Clemson recently stopped by the school of an offensive lineman that attended last month’s Orange & White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Northside High’s (Warner Robins, Ga.) Kyle Mixon earlier this week. Mixon — a 6-foot-5, 298-pound junior in the class of 2023 — detailed his experience at Clemson last month and what he’s been hearing from the Tigers up until this point.

“It was nice,” Mixon said. “I got to talk with the old offensive line coach — Coach (Robbie) Caldwell — and Coach (Thomas) Austin. I learned a lot of stuff, watched the game and just chilled, actually. It was a real nice experience.”

“I didn’t really talk a lot with Coach Austin, just kind of checking in and seeing each other,” Mixon continued. “Me and my family, we kind of had a long conversation with Coach Caldwell about the recruiting process at Clemson and how they’re looking for my agile guys and stuff like that.”

Mixon really liked the conversation he had with Caldwell, who now serves as Clemson’s director of high school relations. He believes Caldwell covered all the bases. They talked about everything from education to what grades you’d have to earn to get into Clemson.

Right now, Mixon is planning on camping at five schools this summer and Clemson is on his list. He feels like that’ll be a great opportunity to get in front of Austin and be able to further build his relationship with Clemson’s offensive line coach.

The spring game wasn’t Mixon’s first time in Tiger Town. He was in attendance for Clemson’s 14-8 win over Georgia Tech on Sept. 18, 2021. Mixon felt there was a little bit of interest there, but the Tigers definitely showed more interest during last month’s spring game.

“I really, really enjoyed just watching the two teams,” he said. “I really enjoyed watching the offensive line go at it. We took a tour of the facilities a little bit and I really, really liked the facilities.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Mixon currently holds three scholarship offers — Georgia Southern, The Air Force Academy and Austin Peay. He also holds interest from schools like Duke, Georgia and a little bit from Georgia Tech.

What are some of the more important factors he’s looking for in a school at the next level?

“This is gonna sound funny, but I’ve said this since I was younger and I’ve added to it, but when I was younger I always said the same three things as an offensive lineman,” Mixon said. “I’ve always said, what’s the quality of food like? What’s the weight room situation? What’s the housing situation?”

Of course, the campus, strong academics and the football aspect of things are important to Mixon, who feels like his recruitment is gonna take off soon, but he wanted to be honest as a bigger guy.

Mixon feels like this summer will be an important opportunity for him to get back in front of college coaches on the camp circuit. He enjoyed a successful junior season, but he’s also only improving and getting stronger overall.

“I’m quick, fast and I’ll hit you in the mouth,” Mixon said when asked to describe himself as a player. “If you get under my skin, I’ll get under yours.”

Northside kicked off spring practice on Tuesday. They started off with hitting drills and Mixon absolutely loved it. That’s the type of player he is. For now, he’s going to focus on his footwork and his technique this spring.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @ KyleMixon9 on Twitter.

