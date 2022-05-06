The Queen Just Barred Harry & Meghan From the Palace Balcony at Her Platinum Jubilee—Here’s Why

Click here to read the full article.

Family matters. As the big celebration gets closer, fans are wondering: why did Queen Elizabeth ban Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during her Platinum Jubilee festivities?

Harry and Meghan are barred from the traditional balcony appearance during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on May 6, 2022. The palace confirmed, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.” Those who are excluded from the celebrations include Prince Andrew, who was involved in a Jeffrey Epstein case and had his titles stripped in January 2022.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in February 2020. The couple subsequently moved to California with their son, Archie, now 3. They went on to welcome their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in the States in June 2021. Shortly after the palace’s announcement, Meghan and Harry confirmed that they will go to the UK to celebrate Harry’s grandmother’s jubilee. “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honored to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children,” a spokesperson of the couple announced. This will mark their daughter, Lilibet Diana’s, first trip to the UK.

Harry visited his grandmother last month in April 2022 before heading to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. “[It] really nice to get to catch up [with] her,” the 37-year-old father of two said to the Today’s show Hoda Kobtk. “She’s always got such a great sense of humour with me and I’m just making sure she’s protected and got the right people around her.” When asked if he was going to attend Jubilee, he said “with security issues and everything else,” is making it harder, but he and his family are “trying to make it possible.” Little did they know, it was indeed possible.

