TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hunting for any kind of fungus may sound silly, but for some local residents it is a hobby and tradition every spring to look for morel mushrooms. So how does one “hunt” for morel mushrooms and what do you do once you’ve “caught” them? Joshua Guyle, a local morel hunter in Shawnee […]

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO