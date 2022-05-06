ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

500kg of Cocaine Was Discovered at a Nespresso Factory

By Deborah Bonello
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Half a tonne of cocaine has been found in a shipment of coffee beans sent to a Nespresso factory in Switzerland. Staff at the factory in Romont alerted the authorities when a mysterious white powder was discovered in...

