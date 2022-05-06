ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

PennDOT Line Painting Operations to Begin In Warren County

By Andy Close
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) northwest region, which includes Warren County, is reminding motorists that line painting operations will get underway this month, weather permitting. The six-county region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties, owns...

