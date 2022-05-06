ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

19-year-old found dead in backseat of car in front of fire station, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old found in front of a fire station in southwest Atlanta Friday morning.

Officers say they were called to the Ashley Cascade Apartment Homes in the 1300 block of Kimberly Way SW around 5 a.m.

While on their way to the apartment complex, they received a second call that several people had driven to a nearby fire station with the victim.

Police say when they arrived, they found the young man suffering several gunshot wounds in the backseat of the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators say they have learned that the shooting happened inside the apartment on Kimberly Way before the victim was driven to the fire station.

The man’s identity has not been released and police have not released details on possible suspects.

