Newington, CT

State officials, Kid Governor discuss steps being taken to protect both children and animals from abuse, which often happen in same household

Newington Town Crier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWINGTON – Officials from across the state were in Newington to discuss the correlation between animal cruelty, child maltreatment and other forms of interpersonal violence. According to Connecticut Department of Children and Families and Connecticut Department of Agriculture, animals were harmed in 88% of homes where a child...

www.newingtontowncrier.com

