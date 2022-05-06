ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Drive Lexus RZ 450e Steer-By-Wire And Yoke, Mercedes EQS Range Test

By Domenick Yoney
insideevs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and ninth regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune...

insideevs.com

Autoweek.com

Mercedes Launches SAE Level 3 Drive Pilot System

Mercedes-Benz offers SAE Level 3 Drive Pilot driver assist system in S-Class and EQS sedans. The system allows drivers to hand over control to the vehicle and not monitor the road full time on certain roads and at certain speeds. The Drive Pilot is one of several SAE Level 3...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang To Launch With Carryover Engines: Exclusive

The 2024 Ford Mustang is expected to represent the first model year of the S650 generation, an era that may possibly introduce some revolutionary changes into the pony car lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, it appears the cabin is slated to receive a substantial redesign that may end up being quite radical, as the Mustang has featured a relatively traditional center stack for many years. That said, it will remain similar to its predecessors in other areas though, as the lineup isn’t adopting any type of all-wheel drive setup whatsoever. On a similar note, sources have now explained to Ford Authority that the upcoming model isn’t expected to switch things up on the powertrain front either, as the muscle car will launch with carryover engines, namely the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Decade-Old BMW M3 GTS Hits 200 MPH With Ease

If you know your BMWs, you'll know that there was only ever one generation of the legendary M3 fitted with a V8 engine. With a 4.0-liter motor running individual throttle bodies, no other M3 sounds as good as the E9X generation, so it's pretty special. But then Bavaria's brainiacs took things further and upped the displacement to 4.4 liters for a special edition called the GTS. This lightweight racer was the bees' knees in its day, and although most BMW fanatics of the time wished for a CSL model, the GTS turned out to be brilliant. And now, even over a decade from its 2010 market launch, it's a mean machine.
CARS
torquenews.com

Lucid Q1 Earnings: Outstanding News For LCID Investors

Lucid's Q1 earnings call gave us great news for LCID investors. Here's a rundown of everything discussed and what it means for the company. Just about everything that LCID investors could want to hear was covered in Lucid's Q1 2022 earnings call. From production numbers to expansion and hitting its targets, everything sounds like it's going great for Lucid Motors at the moment.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz CEO sees soaring demand, teases electrified AMG platform

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE) is virtually sold out of electric cars as tight supply chains make it tough for the luxury carmaker to keep up with rising demand, its chief executive said on Monday. Asked about comments by rivals, including Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE), that demand for electric vehicles...
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Brabus Builds a Mercedes-AMG G63-Inspired Dune Buggy Dubbed the Crawler

Mechanical bits the Crawler shares with the Mercedes G-class include its powertrain, locking diffs, and front and rear axles. Brabus increases the displacement of the G63's V-8 from 4.0 to 4.5 liters for Crawler duty. Output jumps from 577 horsepower to 888. Whether you're a Russian oligarch dodging bullets, an...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Toyota Highlander Gets Turbo Power And More Tech

Toyota has refreshed its Highlander SUV for the 2023 model year and it arrives with better tech, more features, and, importantly, a brand new engine under the hood. Once powered by a 3.5-liter V6, gas-powered derivatives now gain motivation from a smaller, turbocharged engine. The 2.4-liter four-cylinder motor is not only less harmful to the environment but brings with it a 17% torque increase.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Shows Off Next-Gen M2 With M Performance Parts

The 2023 BMW M2 is among the most hotly-anticipated new cars of the year. BMW's smallest and most affordable M car has taken over where the M3 left off, offering a fun-to-drive package that isn't too heavy or overly complicated. Despite having the most in common with the German automaker's illustrious M catalog, the next-generation M2 won't be built in Germany. BMW has decided to build the sports car in Mexico but from what we've seen in teasers, spy shots, and leaks, the new M2 won't disappoint.
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes Design Boss Teases Vision AMG EV Concept. Unveiling On May 19

Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener published the first teaser images Vision AMG concept on his Instagram page. He promises it's an "all-electric performance show car." More details arrive on May 19. The teaser images simply show a line drawing of the Vision AMG in profile. There's a pointy front...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Top BMW Designer Thinks Huge Infotainment Screens Are Over

It's been over 20 years since BMW introduced a center dashboard screen that was manipulated by a physical iDrive controller in the E65 BMW 7 Series. That first iteration of iDrive was as user-friendly as a mattress made out of cement. Since then, infotainment systems and dash-mounted screens have become far better, but they have never managed to replace the tactility and simplicity of physical controls. As these screens become infinitely larger, one wonders when the obsession with big screens will end. According to the man responsible for BMW i interior design, these screens won't dominate car interiors forever.
HOME & GARDEN
insideevs.com

Solo AVT Reveals The Design Of SD1 Electric Truck

Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies (Solo AVT), a new company founded in 2021 and based in Fremont, California, revealed today the design of its futuristic SD1 electric truck. The Solo AVT SD1 is a long-haul battery-electric Class 8 truck, envisioned for driving range of more than 500 miles (800 km) and tailored specifically for fully autonomous driving.
FREMONT, CA
CarBuzz.com

BMW Vehicles Get New Radio Feature

BMW owners now have access to another subscription-based tech feature, but this time it has nothing to do with Apple CarPlay. SiriusXM rolled out a new Pandora Stations feature, which offers customizable, ad-free radio stations. Starting with 2022 models, like the new 7 Series, most BMWs will get the tech, and it's already available to owners of 2021 BMWs.
CARS
Top Speed

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT R By BS Teile Center

Who said only tuners can work on updating sports cars? Take BS Teile Center, for example. Its origins are rooted in selling used Mercedes-Benz parts, but this didn’t stop it from creating the perfect AMG GT R. And, it did this just by using original parts from model variants with superior features and drive systems.
CARS
insideevs.com

Happy Mother's Day: One Thing Is For Sure, Elon Musk Loves His Mom

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
TWITTER
insideevs.com

Rivian R1T: Review After 1 Month Of Ownership

The Rivian R1T is finally here, with the first few customers now able to give their thoughts on their trucks. One such owner, Utah-based Eugene, recently gave insight into his R1T experience. Eugene initially discussed build quality, stating it was better than he expected. While startups like Lucid Motors have...
UTAH STATE

