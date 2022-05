SAN ANGELO, TX – Today is expected to be the hottest day so far in 2022. What better way to cool off then by jumping into a pool. According to Brown's Pool, on May 7 and 8, the pool will be open from 12:30 to 7 p.m. Cost of admission is only $6. Food is allowed but no outside drinks are. Brown's pool is located at 5320 US Hwy 87.

