Norwich COVID-19 test site to move from Dodd Stadium to senior center

Norwich — With baseball season heating up at the Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium, the COVID-19 test site that has occupied the right half of the stadium parking lot for months has closed and will move to the Rose City Senior Center soon.

Patrick McCormack, director of the Uncas Health District, said Friday the Dodd Stadium test site, run by Quest Diagnostic Labs through a contract with the state, closed on Thursday.

The Norwich Sea Unicorns summer collegiate baseball team is gearing up to start its season May 30, and the stadium needs the area where testing was done for truck deliveries. High school baseball games also are played at Dodd Stadium in spring.

“They’ve been super helpful in terms of providing the site,” McCormack said of the Sea Unicorns’ assistance with COVID-19 testing in the off-season. “The general manager (Lee Walter) has been very supportive.”

The new Norwich Quest test site will be the Rose City Senior Center, 8 Mahan Drive, Norwich, McCormack said, but the start date has not yet been set.

Senior Center Director Mike Wolak said the test trailer and equipment will be placed on the gravel portion of the parking lot between the senior center and the city’s skateboard park.

A start date and schedule have not yet been firmed up, but Wolak said testing will start at 4 p.m., when the senior center closes, and will not interfere with senior center activities.

McCormack said testing at the senior center will run at least until June 30, when Quest’s contract with the state to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing expires.

For information about COVID-19 testing in the greater Norwich area, contact Uncas Health District at (860) 823-1189.