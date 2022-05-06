ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich COVID-19 test site to move from Dodd Stadium to senior center

By Claire Bessette
 4 days ago

Norwich — With baseball season heating up at the Thomas J. Dodd Memorial Stadium, the COVID-19 test site that has occupied the right half of the stadium parking lot for months has closed and will move to the Rose City Senior Center soon.

Patrick McCormack, director of the Uncas Health District, said Friday the Dodd Stadium test site, run by Quest Diagnostic Labs through a contract with the state, closed on Thursday.

The Norwich Sea Unicorns summer collegiate baseball team is gearing up to start its season May 30, and the stadium needs the area where testing was done for truck deliveries. High school baseball games also are played at Dodd Stadium in spring.

“They’ve been super helpful in terms of providing the site,” McCormack said of the Sea Unicorns’ assistance with COVID-19 testing in the off-season. “The general manager (Lee Walter) has been very supportive.”

The new Norwich Quest test site will be the Rose City Senior Center, 8 Mahan Drive, Norwich, McCormack said, but the start date has not yet been set.

Senior Center Director Mike Wolak said the test trailer and equipment will be placed on the gravel portion of the parking lot between the senior center and the city’s skateboard park.

A start date and schedule have not yet been firmed up, but Wolak said testing will start at 4 p.m., when the senior center closes, and will not interfere with senior center activities.

McCormack said testing at the senior center will run at least until June 30, when Quest’s contract with the state to provide no-cost COVID-19 testing expires.

For information about COVID-19 testing in the greater Norwich area, contact Uncas Health District at (860) 823-1189.

Related
Hartford Courant

Yard Goats game and Journey concert will bring heavy traffic to downtown Hartford Wednesday night

Hartford police alerted the public Monday that heavy traffic is expected downtown Wednesday night due to multiple events, including a Yard Goats baseball game at Dunkin Donuts Park and a Journey concert at the XL Center. The ball game with the Portland Sea Dogs is set for 7 p.m. and the concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Both are expected to be well attended, police said. “We ask that you ...
HARTFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Amid development frenzy, Farmington could get hundreds — or perhaps 1,000 — new apartments

With recent approvals for large residential developments near UConn Health and close to the Big Bird bridge on Route 4, Farmington has slightly more than 750 apartments that could be built in the next year or two. And if long-stalled plans for a complex in Unionville are revived, the total would top 1,000. The wave of apartment construction that has hit central Connecticut for the past year is ...
FARMINGTON, CT
The Bulletin

How lessons learned from crabbing could change Norwich's future

The more things change, the more they remain the same. I first offered what follows a dozen years ago. It was my imperfect recollection of a conversation in The Bulletin's Franklin Street offices in the late-'90s. The recent reactions to the repurposing and reclamation of 331 Main St., still called by too many “The Y,” is what triggered my memory. ...
NORWICH, CT
