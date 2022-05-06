ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle's Gordon resigns after 25 years

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Robert Gordon won 423 games and a state championship in 25 years as Myrtle's baseball coach. Dennis Clayton

Robert Gordon has led Myrtle’s baseball program for a quarter-century, but it’s time for him to shift focus.

Gordon’s daughter, Kinsley, is a star softball player for Myrtle, but he’s rarely had the chance to see her play. Kinsley is a Southern Miss signee, so Robert wants to make time to go support her in Hattiesburg.

“I just never got to see her play. It’s bothered me for a while now,” Gordon said.

Years before Kinsley was born, Robert Gordon took over Myrtle’s baseball program as a fresh-faced college graduate. He was co-head coach that first year before fully taking the reins. By 2002, he’d led Myrtle to a state championship.

Heath Robbins, an assistant this past season, has been promoted to head coach. He was a freshman at Myrtle when Gordon was hired.

“We were sub-.500 my first year, and every year we got better, and we made the second round my senior year,” Robbins said. “Robert’s been big for our baseball culture here at Myrtle.”

In 25 seasons, Gordon had a record of 423-246-1. He made the Hawks playoff regulars and got them back to the championship series in 2010, losing to St. Aloysius.

He also coached slow-pitch softball for 15 years, winning four state titles.

“I had some really good runs,” he said.

Gordon isn’t going anywhere, though. He’ll remain on the baseball staff as a volunteer assistant, and he’ll continue in his duties as athletics director. He’ll be giving up his role as head volleyball coach, with Olivia Dunnam taking his place.

“I’m not ready to get out of the school system, but by doing this I knew I’d have a little more time to get freed up and go watch (Kinsley) if I needed to,” Gordon said.

Gordon, 48, is a 1991 New Albany graduate. Myrtle is the only place he’s coached, and it’s the only place he wants to be.

“I wouldn’t trade it for nothing,” he said. “It’s been a great ride for me.”

