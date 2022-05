Drake took yet another loss betting on sports over the weekend and this time it cost the "Money to Blow" rapper $550,000. Drake has recently been going hard betting via the Stake app, which he has a partnership with. On May 6, he shared his latest wager with his 109 million Instagram followers, which showed he bet $550,000 on Justin Ray Gaethje to beat Charles Oliviera in UFC 274 on May 7. If Drizzy had come out on the winning end, he would have taken home $1.3 million. Instead, Oliveira ended the fight early by applying a rear-naked choke in the first round.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO