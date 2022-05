If you could print on any size of paper at any time, you can probably help cut down on the number of trees that have to be cut down needlessly. We live in a world that revolves around content stored in digital form, but we also still live in a world that exists in the physical and material realm. Giving physical form to those digital files still happens a lot, perhaps more than it should be, so the need for the printed page isn’t going away any time soon. Unfortunately, printing on paper is also one of the biggest causes of waste, especially when you consider the different paper sizes that are used throughout the world. If printing is inevitable, we might as well try to make it as efficient as possible, which is what this ideal printer is trying to propose.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO