Bruins make several changes to forward lines for Game 3

We already knew there would be changes in goal and on defense for Game 3 . Bruce Cassidy said on Thursday that he would be switching to Jeremy Swayman after Linus Ullmark started Games 1 and 2, both losses.

On defense, Hampus Lindholm being ruled out with an upper-body injury necessitated change there, with Mike Reilly entering the lineup in his place.

As it turns out, there will be changes up front, too. Trent Frederic will be a healthy scratch after getting benched in Game 2 following a foolish penalty. Based on morning rushes , Tomas Nosek, who remains stuck without a single goal in his last 52 games, will move up to third-line left wing in his place. Curtis Lazar will center the fourth line, and Chris Wagner will enter the lineup as the fourth-line right wing.

Perhaps even more importantly, the "Perfection Line" will be reunited. Cassidy moved David Pastrnak back to the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand for the second half of Game 2 when the team desperately needed offense, and will now keep them together at least to start Game 3.

The move showed some promised, as the Bruins outshot the Hurricanes 7-2 and scored their lone even-strength goal with the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak line on the ice. Plus, with home ice, Cassidy can now keep that line away from Jordan Staal's line (Carolina's best defensive line) if he wants to.

"We need to be a little better. I think it's the perfect time," Pastrnak said of the move . "We've been together for a while, so we know what to expect from each other. I'm excited. It's been a while. It's gonna be fun tonight."

Jake DeBrusk will slide down to the second line with Taylor Hall and Erik Haula. On defense, Mike Reilly will start the game next to Charlie McAvoy, with Matt Grzelcyk sliding back to the second pairing with Brandon Carlo.

Here is the Bruins' expected Game 3 lineup:

Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - Jake DeBrusk

Tomas Nosek - Charlie Coyle - Craig Smith

Nick Foligno - Curtis Lazar - Chris Wagner

Mike Reilly - Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk - Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

Meanwhile, on the Carolina side, it appears the Hurricanes will be going with the same lines and pairings as the first two games. Rookie Pyotr Kochetkov will start in goal after taking over for the injured Antti Raanta in Game 2. Kochetkov stopped 30 of the 32 shots he faced in the win.

Here is the Hurricanes' expected Game 3 lineup:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Max Domi - Vincent Trocheck - Teuvo Teravainen

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Brendan Smith - Ian Cole

Pyotr Kochetkov