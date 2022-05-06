Steve Somers called in to Keith McPherson and declared Mets dead before comeback : 'It's out of reach'

Steve Somers loves his New York Metropolitans, but he, like many other Mets fans on Thursday night, declared New York dead in the water while facing a 7-1 deficit.

The legendary Schmooze called in to Keith McPherson to talk Mets and Rangers, who were building their own lead over the Penguins while Steve was on the line, and Steve pronounced the Mets dead, when of course New York rallied for seven runs in the ninth to stun the Phillies and baseball fans around the world.

“It is out of reach,” Steve said. “When [Aaron] Nola is given that kind of lead, forget about it…this one over early.

“The floodgates in this game opened with Lindor making a fielding miscue. That just did it for the Mets. That opened up the door for Philadelphia in that four-run inning.”

This time is was Steve with the miscue. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over!

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch