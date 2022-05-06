ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Steve Somers called in to Keith McPherson and declared Mets dead before comeback : 'It's out of reach'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSHyK_0fVEcSZD00

Steve Somers loves his New York Metropolitans, but he, like many other Mets fans on Thursday night, declared New York dead in the water while facing a 7-1 deficit.

The legendary Schmooze called in to Keith McPherson to talk Mets and Rangers, who were building their own lead over the Penguins while Steve was on the line, and Steve pronounced the Mets dead, when of course New York rallied for seven runs in the ninth to stun the Phillies and baseball fans around the world.

“It is out of reach,” Steve said. “When [Aaron] Nola is given that kind of lead, forget about it…this one over early.

“The floodgates in this game opened with Lindor making a fielding miscue. That just did it for the Mets. That opened up the door for Philadelphia in that four-run inning.”

This time is was Steve with the miscue. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over!

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
FanSided

Mets hitting coach makes bold accusation against MLB

New York Mets hitting coach Eric Chavez asserted that the MLB seems to be using different baseballs for nationally-televised games. In 2019, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander made headlines when he accused the MLB of cheating by “juicing” up baseballs. The bouncier balls tend to soar, increasing the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

8-Time MLB All-Star Officially Released Sunday

The New York Mets have officially released Robinson Cano. Cano was originally designated for assignment by the Mets last week but has now gotten his full release from the team. The roster was down to 26 players after Cano got DFA'd. The move wasn't surprising, considering how Cano started out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Leaves Game Following Scary Moment

An MLB umpire had to leave Sunday afternoon's game following a scary collision to the face. MLB umpire Ron Kulpa was hit in the face by a foul ball during Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago White Sox. The Associated Press had more details:. Kupla got...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers looking to trade former Cy Young winner?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have such a stacked pitching staff that they likely do not need one of the ex-Cy Young Award winners on their roster. Veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons said in a tweet on Monday will potentially be moving veteran lefty David Price to allow Price to pursue a starting opportunity elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Youtube#Instagram#Baseball#Sports#Ryanchichester1 Follow
WCVB

Umpire leaves Boston Red Sox game after getting hit in face mask with foul ball

BOSTON — An umpire working Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox has left the game after getting hit with a foul ball. Ron Kulpa was working as the home plate umpire at Fenway Park when a foul tip from White Sox third baseman Jake Burger struck Kulpa flush in the face mask in the top of the fourth inning.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Bruins Suffer Crushing Roster Loss: NHL World Reacts

The Boston Bruins are going to be without their best defenseman on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Charlie McAvoy has been placed on the NHL's COVID-19 list after testing positive. The NHL only tests players that have symptoms of the virus now so he's definitely going through it. The Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Francisco Lindor made funny promise to Mets teammate

New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil is off to a hot start this season, and Francisco Lindor has added an unofficial incentive to his teammate’s contract. Lindor told reporters this week that he promised to buy McNeil a car if the 30-year-old wins the National League batting title. There is one caveat, however — Lindor did not specify what type of car.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy