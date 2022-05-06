SBLive-HIU SoCal Senior All-Star Game home team roster: Meet the players & coaches

Last week we officially announced the first ever SBLive SoCal Senior All-Star Game, Hosted by Hope International University , set for 6 p.m. at HIU on Saturday, May 7.

While team names are still yet to be determined, it's time to unveil the finalized rosters for the event, starting with the home team.

The home team is loaded with three of the top coaches in Southern California, a slew of D-1 commits, and several other star seniors who're both committed and uncommitted for college ball. All stats and awards referenced pertain to the 2021-22 season unless noted otherwise. Coaches and players are listed in alphabetical order.

COACHES:

Matt Tumambing – Ontario Christian

Before Mumambing took over three years ago, Ontario Christian had long struggled to stay afloat, and had some seasons of winning five or fewer games in the not-too-distant memory. In only three years with the Knights, Tumambing already totes an astounding overall record of 85-12 for a program that continues going on deep playoff runs even as it rises up the divisions. That's 69-6 in the regular season and 16-6 in the playoffs, including a half dozen of CIF finals or semifinals appearances.

Kerwin Walters – Sage Hill

Since taking the reins of a struggling program in 2012-13, Walters has built Sage Hill into the one of the fastest-rising contenders in the Southern Section. The Lightning went 13-32 in his first two seasons there before turning into a winner, and then, a 2020-21 CIFSS 3-AA champion and 2021-22 Division II State champion. He now has a record of 128-63 in his last seven seasons and a cumulative record of 153-109 with the Lightning, which also made the Southern Section 2-AA finals this past season.

Bianca Ziemann – Crean Lutheran

Ziemann was named the Saints' interim head coach in the 2019-20 season, and went on to guide them to a 28-6 campaign and CIFSS 3-AA finals appearance. After the season, she shed the interim tag and was officially named co-head coach – alongside twin sister Rachael Ziemann – in addition to director of girls basketball and strength & conditioning coach. Her cumulative record in three seasons at Crean Lutheran is a gaudy 65-16, including 9-5 in the playoffs and 26-4 in league play with a 2022 Empire League title. The playoff record also includes appearances in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, in the last two postseasons of Southern Section 2-AA playoff action.

PLAYERS:

PG Calista Arzaga – Granada Hills Charter – 5-5

-Quick, cerebral, highly unselfish point guard who controls the tempo on both ends. Helped lead Highlanders to 24-4 record, City Section Open Division semifinals, CIF Division 1 Regional quarterfinals, and season-end No. 1 ranking in the section. Member of GHC's 2018-19 LACS Open Division Championship team. Averaged career-high 8.7 PPG and team-high 4.2 APG as a senior and was named to All-CIFLACS Open Division team, First Team All-West Valley League, and SBLive Second Team All-City Section.

PG/SG Rayanne Dietrich – Brea Olinda – 5-7

-Athletic combo guard with strong motor, high basketball IQ, and dangerous jumper. Both a key producer and a "glue guy" for the 21-6 Crestview League champs and can impact the game with or without the ball in her hands. Named All-Orange County by SBLive and is an HIU commit.

PG Taylor Feldman – Crean Lutheran – 5-8

Taylor Feldman

-Combines above-average measurables for a PG with one of the best slashing skill sets in California. One of only two players in the state (and the only senior) to average 25 points and five assists per game. Averaged an Orange County-high 26.8 PPG to go with 5.4 APG and four SPG. Ambassador League MVP, NAU signee, and Crean Lutheran all-time leading scorer with over 2,400 career points. Named First Team All-County by SBLive and OC Register, and a member of SBLive's All-Southern Section and All-SoCal teams.

SF/PF Shayla Gillmer – Ontario Christian – 6-1

Gillmer: #12

-One of the strongest and most athletic six-footers in the state with guard-like ability to score inside the arc and uncommon positional versatility. Has played 2-5 at the high school level and is signed with BYU. Broke out to average 16.2 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game as a junior to lead Aliso Niguel to the CIFSS Division 1 quarterfinals in 2021. As a senior at Ontario Christian, averaged career-highs of 19 points, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game to go with 13 RPG for the 31-5 CIFSS 2-A finalist and Southern Region Division II semifinalist. Named First Team All-Inland Empire by both IE Varsity/Press-Enterprise and SBLive, and All-Southern Section by SBLive.

PG/SG Isabel Gomez – Sage Hill – 5-8

-Clutch, versatile lead guard who can match up anywhere in the backcourt and score in any way possible. Arguably the most decorated player in Sage Hill history after leading the Lightning to their first ever CIF title (Southern Section 3-AA) as a junior and a Division II State title as a senior. Also named CIFSS 2-AA co-Player of the Year as a senior for leading Sage Hill to the section finals. Averaged 13.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.3 steals per game as a senior on best team in school history. Named Daily Pilot Player of the Year in 2020 for her 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game, Daily Pilot Player of the Year again in 2022, First Team All-Orange County by OC Register and SBLive, and All-Southern Section by SBLive.

SG/SF Aliyah Gonzalez – Troy – 5-10

-Athletic two-way G/F with standout motor and feel for the game. Missed most of senior season with an injury, but broke out with career-highs of 9.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, two assists, and 1.7 steals per game as a junior. With burgeoning ball skills to boot, has long been considered one of the higher-upside wings in SoCal.

PG/SG Isabella Pearson – Troy – 5-4

-Recognized as one of the most dangerous shooters in SoCal, with an underrated prowess for creating for teammates off the dribble. Averaged career-highs of 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 steals per game as a senior to go with 3.5 APG. Hit a career-high 76 threes on the season facing defenses geared to run her off the three-point line. Once hit a school record nine threes in a game. Committed to Westmont and named Second Team All-Orange County by OC Register and SBLive.

PG Audrey Quintana – El Camino Real – 5-5

-Relentless playmaker who broke out as one of the top point guards in L.A. to lead ECR to a City Section Division 1 championship. Scoring PG who can also play off the ball and spot up. LACS D1 Player of the Year averaged team-highs and career-highs of 18.2 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.6 steals per game to go with 5.5 rebounds per game. The only player in the City Section and one of only 33 girls basketball players in the state to make the final round of nominations for the McDonald's All-American Games. Named First Team All-City Section by SBLive and to the Daily News' All-Area Team.

SG/SF Jazmin Sheikh – Sonora – 5-9

-Strong, athletic two-way wing who does whatever is needed to win on any given day. Defensive specialist who can guard point guards, guard up, force steals (2.9 SPG), and generally help do the dirty work. Led the Raiders in rebounding as a two while averaging double-digit scoring. MVP of the Sunny Hills tournament. Named All-OC by SBLive, and signed with Hope International University.

PG/SF Hannah Stines – Orangewood Academy – 5-11

-4-star Washington commit and one of the most offensively gifted players in the state. Point guard with the size of a forward who played literally every position in high school, including matching up with centers. Makes both passes and deep threes off the dribble routinely that almost no other players make even occasionally. Sees plays developing many steps in advance and delivers with smooth execution. Had a sensational junior campaign in which she led OA an CIFSS Open Division playoff birth averaging 19.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 4.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game hitting over two threes per game at a 41% clip. Missed the beginning of her senior season and still led the Spartans to the Division I State semifinals and a second straight Open Division birth with 13.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. Named First Team All-Orange County by OC Register and SBLive, and All-Southern Section and All-SoCal by SBLive.

PF/C Maggie Teven – Troy – 6-0

-Mobile stretch big who broke out for an outstanding senior season. Played the five for the Warriors and showed major flashes of upside as more of a forward prospect at the next level. Has the combination of size, mobility, and rapidly improving ball skills to be a threat guarding multiple positions defensively and facilitating or shooting from the high post, including off the dribble. Averaged career-highs of 12.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals, 1.7 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. Committed to Concordia - Irvine, and named All-County by both SBLive and OC Register.

PF/C Makena Tomlinson – Corona del Mar – 6-0

-Bruising double-double machine who pairs a great sense of positioning and spacial awareness in the post with impressive touch with either hand around the basket. Sneaky quickness for a player with a strong build allows her to match up as either a post-oriented four or a five who can attack in space. Averaged a team-high 14.4 PPG and also led CdM in rebounding. Earned an All-Orange County nod from OC Register and SBLive.

SG/SF Sophia Williams – Brea Olinda – 5-10

-Athletic, consistent wing with both three-point range and the ability to blow past defenders off the dribble en-route to scoring at the rim. Crestview League MVP and Colorado - Mesa signee was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Ladycats with 13.1 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game. Named Second Team All-County by OC Register and SBLive.