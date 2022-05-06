ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Subpoenas issued in investigation into partnership between Oklahoma, Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma House investigative committee looking into the partnership between the state and Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen issued its first subpoenas this week. The committee...

