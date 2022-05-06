ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Red light running is an epidemic

By Greg Belfrage
kelo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Councilor Greg Neitzert says Sioux Falls is “hostile to pedestrians”. Neitzert writes on Facebook, “No one walks or bikes anywhere because we’ve built the city for cars, and we make it really dangerous and uncomfortable to do anything else.”. You can read the details...

Comments / 3

