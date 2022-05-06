ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Pro gambler: Online betting could be death of horse racing

By Joshua Eferighe, Nexstar Media Wire, Leland Vittert
WANE 15
WANE 15
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3py0oh_0fVEXJtr00

( NewsNation ) — As the horse racing world gears up for this weekend’s Kentucky Derby, a sports betting analyst told NewsNation he’s concerned about the long-term health of the sport.

Several trends have been heading the wrong way for the Derby over the last decade, according to the Lexington Herald Leader . Attendance dipped 13% from 2015 to 2019. TV ratings are down 14% since 2019.

And, crucially for a sports betting analyst, the amount of money bet on the Derby is down 7% since 2019.

Frankie Taddeo, who writes for Sports Illustrated, says the major apps — including DraftKings and FanDuel –have made betting on all sports so easy that horse racing has lost one of its charms.

Kentucky Derby: The official mint julep recipe

On top of that, DraftKings doesn’t offer horse racing bets, and FanDuel makes users leave their mobile app and download another one to do it. It’s a clumsy process that is at least part of the reason why the amount of money bet on last year’s Derby is only 3% of what was bet on the most recent Super Bowl .

“I grew up on the sport,” Taddeo said during Thursday’s “On Balance with Leland Vittert.” “It’s really going to be in the [sports book] operators’ hands — if they can find a way to attract some of the younger bettors out there and offer it on the mobile platform.”

In the age of using the glass screen in your pocket for everything, fewer people are willing to find a real betting window. As a result, brick-and-mortar locations are disappearing.

At the sport’s peak, there were more than 300 horse tracks in America. At the time, casinos were not widely available. Since 2000, however, 41 tracks have closed their doors , and only three have opened in their place.

“Right now, unless you go to any of the tracks or to Atlantic City or to the brick-and-mortar locations … you really can’t get down and wager on horse racing,” Taddeo said.

New York mobile sports gambling goes live this weekend

And as horse racing has declined, sports betting in other events has evolved.

DraftKings, FanDuel and similar apps give gambling hopefuls starter money to place a bet on almost every major sports league from their phones. Taddeo also points out they offer more types of bets than before, such as a player’s final statistics.

“I hope [horse racing] can come back,” Taddeo said. Until then, he can only watch and keep betting.

The 148th Kentucky Derby will run Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leland Vittert
WANE 15

5 Senate races to watch amid Roe fallout

The issue has the opportunity to shake up several Senate races in particular, as Republicans look to flip the upper chamber after Democrats clinched the narrowest of majorities following two special Senate elections in Georgia in 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Kentucky Derby#Newsnation#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE 15

Former Mad Ant Adreian Payne dead at 31

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player Adreian Payne has died in a shooting. He was 31. Payne played briefly for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants during the 2014-15 season, averaging 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over six games. The sheriff’s office in Orange County, Florida said deputies responded to […]
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WANE 15

Former I.U. standout Hulls added to Woodson’s staff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced that Bloomington native and 2013 Big Ten champion Jordan Hulls will become the Hoosiers Team and Recruiting Coordinator. He will begin his tenure following the conclusion of his season, his ninth as a professional, in the German BBL League where he has played […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy