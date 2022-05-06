Celtics injury update: Marcus Smart 'doing much better' per coach Udoka; will be probable vs. Bucks in Game 3

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics will likely have a key part of their team back for Game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the 2021 NBA champs with news from Celtics head coach Ime Udoka that point guard Marcus Smart will be upgraded to probable for the next game of the second-round series.

“Marcus is doing much better,” shared the Boston coach after practice on Friday morning. Noting that Smart “went through shootaround today,” Udoka related that the Flower Mound native was “getting some extra work in and will be listed as probable” for the first game of the series played on the Bucks’ home court.

He also briefly addressed concerns about the status of Celtics forward Jaylen Brown’s hamstring, which he said that there was “nothing talked about, nothing discussed” with regards to any lingering tightness or other discomfort.

“He felt fine after the game” against Milwaukee on Tuesday, said Udoka, who explained he played Brown less late “because of his long stretches and our lead at the time.

“He’s feeling fine,” reassured the Celtics coach.

