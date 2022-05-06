ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Hot Springs shopping center changes hands for $8.7 million

By Paul Gatling
talkbusiness.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLittle Rock-based real estate firm Flake and Co. announced the sale Thursday (May 5) of a 125,000 retail center in Hot Springs. The company says Temperance Hill Square at 4328 Central Ave. sold for...

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 3

Related
5NEWS

“It's just all gone” | Flooding wipes out a Springdale garden center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to staff, the Sharum Garden Center in Springdale lost approximately 10,000 plants due to Wednesday night’s flooding. Owner Frank Sharum estimated approximately $250,000 worth of damages to the garden center. He said without flooding insurance, the damages would be covered out of pocket along with reparations for future flooding.
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Real Estate
City
Springdale, AR
Hot Springs, AR
Business
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Jordan, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Hot Springs, AR
Little Rock, AR
Business
Hot Springs, AR
Real Estate
KHBS

Fort Smith, Arkansas hosts Steel Horse motorcycle rally

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Steel Horse motorcycle rally is roaring back into Fort Smith. Organizers estimated about 130,000 people attended last year's rally. They believe it brought $19.6 million into the local economy. More than 70 vendors will be at the event this year. Dennis Snow, rally founder...
FORT SMITH, AR
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Little Rock, Arkansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Diners seeking a uniquely local culinary experience will appreciate the carefully-crafted meals served at Table 28, where fresh ingredients from regional producers and purveyors find their way into every dish. The dinner menu features a wide range of traditional American fare, including salads, burgers and steaks. However, there's also a variety of seafood dishes; in fact, the restaurant's signature entree is its broiled seafood platter with shrimp, scallops and cod. If you're looking for something even more luxurious, try the lobster tail dinner option. Table 28 also has an extensive wine list. All meals can be enjoyed in the elegant dining room or on the patio overlooking the city skyline.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Belmont Stakes#Flake And Co#Flake Co#The Arkansas Derby#Loblolly Stable
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
whiterivernow.com

Batesville Area Chamber celebrates opening of West Splash Park

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) celebrated the opening of the newest city park on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently-completed West Splash Park, located adjacent to West Elementary School. The West Splash Park is located on the southern side of West Elementary, near the intersection of...
BATESVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy