Hot Springs shopping center changes hands for $8.7 million

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Diners seeking a uniquely local culinary experience will appreciate the carefully-crafted meals served at Table 28, where fresh ingredients from regional producers and purveyors find their way into every dish. The dinner menu features a wide range of traditional American fare, including salads, burgers and steaks. However, there's also a variety of seafood dishes; in fact, the restaurant's signature entree is its broiled seafood platter with shrimp, scallops and cod. If you're looking for something even more luxurious, try the lobster tail dinner option. Table 28 also has an extensive wine list. All meals can be enjoyed in the elegant dining room or on the patio overlooking the city skyline.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 23 HOURS AGO