ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Whatever Happened To Separation Of Church And State?

By Chris Williams
abovethelaw.com
 5 days ago

Am I the only one getting strong whiffs of Theocracy when I look at the news? With all the rallying around God and Country, you could almost forget that one of the things Americans used to cherish — at least facially — was the separation of church and state. But lo,...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Legislature#Abortion Law#Americans#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
abovethelaw.com

Isn't It Wonderful That Truth Is A Defense To Slander?

Since it seems like any news or media source to the left of The Daily Wire gets constantly accused of being fake news, I try my best to show my work when I write my silly little articles. If you’re familiar with my writing, you know that I like to back my claims up — my stuff is absolutely littered with hypertext linking to articles and the occasional scientific study that back up my claims. Along with niche content I just personally find hilarious, but that’s just a quirk of mine. The purpose of this lengthy preamble was to prepare you for this: I know the “Culture Wars” are heating up and all, but when you vote for lawmakers, please do better than choosing lying and opportunistic representatives like Harvard Law graduate Ted Cruz. It makes us look bad as a country.
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Morning Docket: 05.09.22

* Goodbye: ABA recommends dropping the LSAT as an admissions requirement. But how will we know who is the next Learned Hand? [NYT]. * Who cares about the 1st when you have a gun? Trump asked if it was okay to “Just shoot protestors” he didn’t like while he was in office. [NPR]
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

Monday, May 9, 2022

“There is no “Middle Way” in Dobbs: Professor Robert P. George has this essay online at First Things. “Leave the justices alone at home”: The Washington Post has published this editorial. “Judicial Notice (05.07.22): Cui Bono? My speculation on Leakgate — and other legal news from the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

“Sam Alito Is Pushing a Dangerous Myth About Abortion and Eugenics; When history does not comport with the conservative legal movement’s extremist policy goals, conservatives are liable to just make some history up”: Adam Cohen has this post at Balls and Strikes. “With Roe on the rocks, the...
U.S. POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

We Should Tell The Truth About Judicial Clerkships

It has been almost two months since I submitted a Statement for the Record for the March 17, 2022 House Judiciary Subcommittee Hearing, detailing my personal experience of harassment and retaliation by a former DC Superior Court judge. Back when I was a law clerk, I could never have imagined how my clerkship experience would inform my advocacy work now.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy