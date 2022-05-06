Whatever Happened To Separation Of Church And State?

Since it seems like any news or media source to the left of The Daily Wire gets constantly accused of being fake news, I try my best to show my work when I write my silly little articles. If you’re familiar with my writing, you know that I like to back my claims up — my stuff is absolutely littered with hypertext linking to articles and the occasional scientific study that back up my claims. Along with niche content I just personally find hilarious, but that’s just a quirk of mine. The purpose of this lengthy preamble was to prepare you for this: I know the “Culture Wars” are heating up and all, but when you vote for lawmakers, please do better than choosing lying and opportunistic representatives like Harvard Law graduate Ted Cruz. It makes us look bad as a country.

