Fully Equipped Mailbag: What’s the fastest way to get more distance with the driver?

The list of things not to do when a golfer is in their backswing is long, if not yet compendious. When a golfer addresses the ball, it is expected that you will not speak, yell, swear, move quickly, sneeze, cough, take photos or otherwise disturb the peace. Should you do these things, you will be publicly shamed. Should you do them repeatedly, you might even be asked to leave.
The first GOLF.com Clubhouse Experience of 2022 was such a success, we’ve decided to host another. Hot off the heels of the GOLF.com Clubhouse Experience at Augusta, during Masters week, we’re running it back in Tulsa, Okla., next week when the PGA Championship rolls into town. The venue:...
After three days of play in Potomac, we’ve reached the final round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship. Below, find everything you need to know about tournament purse, including payout information and total winner’s share. 2022 Wells Fargo final round preview. It’s Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship,...
Lee Westwood put it well recently when he said simply, “If you want to play a game that’s fair, don’t choose golf.” Unfortunately for Ken Duke, he chose golf a long time ago. Westwood had been asked about the idea of getting free relief from another...
When filing “What’s in the bag” stories in the past, I’ve typically relied on my gear knowledge to tell me what’s going on with a particular club build. But if you can get the intel directly from the man who’s swinging the club — even better.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On Saturday, Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby in a massive upset. The jockey who steered him to victory, Sonny Leon, may be a familiar name to northern Ohio horse racing fans. Leon has raced more than 4,000 races in the United States, with nearly 1,500...
————— Join us for a LIVE Subpar episode from the PGA Championship: https://golf.com/clubhouse. Thank’s to our official sponsor Dewars. Make sure to check out their Reserve Bar listings today: https://www.reservebar.com/collections/house-of-dewars. This week’s episode is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook. If you’ve never tried FanDuel Sportsbook, what...
It is the first nice day in what feels like 7,000 days in Chicago. That’s what this spring has been like: Winter, extended. And that’s why the hottest place to be is the Diversey Driving Range. Springtime in the Midwest — we won’t sugarcoat it — totally stinks!...
