Fully Equipped Mailbag: What’s the fastest way to get more distance with the driver?

The list of things not to do when a golfer is in their backswing is long, if not yet compendious. When a golfer addresses the ball, it is expected that you will not speak, yell, swear, move quickly, sneeze, cough, take photos or otherwise disturb the peace. Should you do these things, you will be publicly shamed. Should you do them repeatedly, you might even be asked to leave.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO