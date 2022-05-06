Sunny Hostin Calls out Lindsey Granger and Ana Navarro During Heated Fight on ‘The View’: “I Don’t Understand Either of You”

It’s Friday, and Sunny Hostin has reached her both the end of the week and the end of her wits after days of near-constant conflict on The View . Hostin stepped in to diss two of her co-hosts on today during a conversation about the appointment of Karine Jean-Pierre as White House Press Secretary.

Hostin called out both Ana Navarro and guest co-host Lindsey Grange r for their politics while discussing the ethics of Jean-Pierre’s hiring. The panel debated whether she has a conflict of interest as White House Press Secretary because her partner, Suzanne Malveaux, is a CNN journalist.

Navarro, who also works for CNN, argued that the issue of ethics “is not a new thing” because Jean-Pierre has been Deputy White House Press Secretary for two years, and said Malveaux is not covering the White House for CNN. After Granger disagreed, insisting “we have to realistic what happens when you’re in bed with somebody,” and pointing out examples of CNN “crossing boundaries because of relationships,” Navarro hit back.

“I know this may be a novel point, a novel idea, for somebody who’s a supporter of Trump, but there are people who are capable of being related and not having ethical interests,” she said.

Granger, clearly irritated, cut in to protest, “Have I ever said that I was a supporter of Trump? There’s many things that I don’t stand by that Trump did. Trump has done things that are racist. I’m a Black woman first, so always understand that. But I do say that I have many conservative values that I will talk to you about, and so if you look at your network that you’re standing behind —”

Before Granger could continue, Hostin cut in to ask her, “Are you a republican?” Granger stopped for a split second to reply, “Yes,” before continuing to rail about CNN to Navarro. Before Granger could start in on Chris Cuomo, Hostin interrupted her again to say, “I feel like that’s an oxymoron: a Black republican.”

Granger asked, “You feel like it’s an oxymoron?” and when Hostin replied, “I do,” the guest host, puzzled, asked, “Why?” before gesturing to Navarro and saying, “Your friend right here is a republican.”

As Navarro said, “We’ve had this conversation many times,” Granger told Hostin, “You say you feel like it’s an oxymoron that you’re Catholic but you also are pro-life,” referring to Hostin’s remarks during an episode earlier this week about her stance on abortion as a practicing Roman Catholic.

Hostin, clearly over-it, replied in a monotone, “I don’t understand either of you.”

Granger hit back, “You don’t understand yourself, then!,” but Hostin replied, “I understand myself. I don’t understand either of you, adding, “I don’t understand Black republicans and I don’t understand Latino republicans. I don’t,” while shrugging and shaking her head.

Navarro intervened before the conversation went entirely off the rails, telling the women, “this is not about me and it’s not about you. It’s about celebrating Karine Jean-Pierre and the history she’s making.”

“We can agree on that,” Granger said. It took her all week, but she finally found common ground with the panel.

