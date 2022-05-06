Bryleigh Fox catches Big Bass; two Winchester teams make state
Winchester’s Bryleigh Fox, one of the few females in a male-dominated sport, caught the biggest bass at the IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional at Lake Jacksonville on Thursday.
Fox is probably better known as a pitcher for the West Central softball team.
Fox’s bass weighed in at 5.83 pounds, helping her team, Winchester No. 2, advance to the IHSA Bass Fishing State Final Tournament at Carlyle Lake May 20-21. Fox and teammate Jake Bangert finished with a total catch of 14.31 pounds to finish second at the sectional tournament.
Winchester No. 1 won the tournament. Hayden Surratt and Brock Ingram came in with a catch weighing 17.29 pounds.
A-C Central No. 1 came in third to also advance to the state tournament. Griffin McClure and Keagan Dale’s catch weighed in at 10.23 pounds.
Jacksonville No. 1 finished fourth to become the sectional’s alternate team. Gage Blimling and Connor Hall came in with a catch weighing 9.97 pounds.
Bass Fishing Sectional
at Lake Jacksonville
Team scores
1, Winchester #1 ... 17.29
2, Winchester #2 ... 14.31
3, A-C Central #1 ... 10.23
4, Jacksonville #1 ... 9.97
5, Liberty #2 ... 6.44
6, Waverly #1 ... 6.28
7, Pittsfield #1 ... 5.80
8, Virginia #2 ... 5.15
9, Routt) #1 ... 4.31
10, Jacksonville #2 ... 4.25
11, North Greene #1 ... 4.05
12, A-C Central #2 ... 2.02
13, Pittsfield #2 ... 1.87
14 Virginia #1 ... 1.78
Routt #2
Advancing teams
Winchester
Head Coach: Wes Lashmett
Driver: Jed Arnold
Hayden Surratt
Brock Ingram
Winchester
Head Coach: Wes Lashmett
Driver: Wes Lashmett
Bryleigh Fox
Jake Bangert
A-C Central
Head Coach: Kim Webster
Driver: Aaron Gilbreth
Griffin McClure
Keagan Dale
Alternate team
Jacksonville
Head Coach: Tony Perkins
Driver: Tony Perkins
Gage Bliming
Connor Hall
