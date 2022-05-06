Bryleigh Fox catches Big Bass; two Winchester teams make state

Anglers cope with the rain as they compete in the IHSA Lake Jacksonville Bass Fishing Sectional on Thursday. (Dennis Mathes)

Winchester’s Bryleigh Fox, one of the few females in a male-dominated sport, caught the biggest bass at the IHSA Bass Fishing Sectional at Lake Jacksonville on Thursday.

Fox is probably better known as a pitcher for the West Central softball team.

Fox’s bass weighed in at 5.83 pounds, helping her team, Winchester No. 2, advance to the IHSA Bass Fishing State Final Tournament at Carlyle Lake May 20-21. Fox and teammate Jake Bangert finished with a total catch of 14.31 pounds to finish second at the sectional tournament.

Winchester No. 1 won the tournament. Hayden Surratt and Brock Ingram came in with a catch weighing 17.29 pounds.

A-C Central No. 1 came in third to also advance to the state tournament. Griffin McClure and Keagan Dale’s catch weighed in at 10.23 pounds.

Jacksonville No. 1 finished fourth to become the sectional’s alternate team. Gage Blimling and Connor Hall came in with a catch weighing 9.97 pounds.

-- -- --

Bass Fishing Sectional

at Lake Jacksonville



Team scores

1, Winchester #1 ... 17.29

2, Winchester #2 ... 14.31

3, A-C Central #1 ... 10.23

4, Jacksonville #1 ... 9.97

5, Liberty #2 ... 6.44

6, Waverly #1 ... 6.28

7, Pittsfield #1 ... 5.80

8, Virginia #2 ... 5.15

9, Routt) #1 ... 4.31

10, Jacksonville #2 ... 4.25

11, North Greene #1 ... 4.05

12, A-C Central #2 ... 2.02

13, Pittsfield #2 ... 1.87

14 Virginia #1 ... 1.78

Routt #2

-- -- --

Advancing teams

Winchester

Head Coach: Wes Lashmett

Driver: Jed Arnold

Hayden Surratt

Brock Ingram

Winchester

Head Coach: Wes Lashmett

Driver: Wes Lashmett

Bryleigh Fox

Jake Bangert

A-C Central

Head Coach: Kim Webster

Driver: Aaron Gilbreth

Griffin McClure

Keagan Dale

-- -- --

Alternate team

Jacksonville

Head Coach: Tony Perkins

Driver: Tony Perkins

Gage Bliming

Connor Hall

