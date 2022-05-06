ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Sheridan High wins division award at We The People National Finals

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – Sheridan High School students won the Division D award at the We The People National Finals held April 22-25.

The We the People National Finals are a national academic competition that give students an opportunity to display the civic knowledge, skills and disposition necessary to effectively participate in the U.S.'s constitutional democratic republic through simulated congressional hearings. Approximately 1,000 students from 47 classes participated in 636 half-hour virtual hearings during the National Finals.

The finals recognized the top 12 teams, outstanding units and divisions.

Sheridan High, after two days of testimony in the simulated hearings, was considered to have had strong performances by all student panels. It was recognized with a division award in one of the most competitive divisions involving classes from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

“Sheridan High School represented the great state of Wyoming at the national competition and brought home the Division D Award," said Sheridan Advanced Placement U.S. Government teacher Mike Thomas. "We are very proud of our students and their efforts they have committed to learning about the U.S. Constitution.”

Comments / 0

#Highschool#Sheridan High School#Division#The Division D Award
