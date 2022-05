The NFL schedule will be released Thursday night at 8 p.m. There will be a three-hour special on NFL Network and a two-hour special on ESPN2. In a huge upset, the NFL schedule release has been pushed to The Deuce so main ESPN can show a lowly NBA Playoff game. Don't worry, someone will tell Adam Schefter who tweeted the news that the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers will play the 4 p.m. game on November 13th on FOX.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 10 MINUTES AGO