CLEVELAND — Its called a Rex Block...It occurs when a strong high pressure sits north of a strong low pressure. The 2 system stall for several days at a time and its happening right now along the US East Coast. A strong high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes sits north of a strong low pressure storm system just off the Georgia Coast. These 2 systems just aren't moving anywhere fast... That means that storm systems to our west will be slow to move east this week. Bottom line: We are warm and dry and will stay warm and dry thru at least early Saturday.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO