Nugl TV Extends Contract With Rap Heavy Players Arnold Bigg A White And Lil Eazy-E

By Fermin Orgambide
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannabis-focused multimedia platform Nugl (OTC:NUGL) announced that Rich and Rutless’ Arnold “Bigg A” White and Lil Eazy-E, Eazy-E’s son, extended their contracts with the company....

IN THIS ARTICLE
