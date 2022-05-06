ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

25-year-old man hit while walking across St. Louis City street

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man is in critical condition following...

St. Louis man hit, killed by car in Ferguson Saturday

FERGUSON, Mo. — 30-year-old Jeremiah Williams died Saturday night after being struck by a car in north St. Louis County. At 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Williams was crossing the road where there was no crosswalk on West Florissant Avenue north of Ferguson Avenue, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Man dies during shooting at downtown St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was gunned down inside a downtown St. Louis park late Tuesday. Homicide detectives were called to Veteran’s Memorial Park near the intersection of 13th and Chestnut Streets before midnight. Once there, they found a man shot to death. His identity and age...
Police chase suspect driving 100+ mph on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in Wentzville after the driver allegedly ran over a person. The eastbound chase on I-70 went through St. Charles County and over the Blanchette Bridge into St. Louis County. The […]
Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
Hoarding conditions found in St. Louis house destroyed by fire

ST. LOUIS -- A squatter reportedly started a fire at a south St. Louis home where a woman jumped out a window to escape the flames Wednesday morning. A neighbor's security camera caught someone dressed in all black entering a vacant home on Nebraska Avenue just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the video. Less than a minute later, smoke started billowing out of the house. "It's our understanding that this building has been vacant since 2007. Yet there was someone inside, which brings me to another point of why we go into vacant buildings because these fires don’t start from themselves," said St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby.
Innocent driver killed in crash involving car fleeing from police in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — An innocent driver was killed in a crash involving a car that was fleeing St. Louis County police Wednesday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police said. According to Major Eric Larson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident started at around 4 p.m. on the parking lot of River City Casino, where St. Louis County police were conducting a "tactical operation." A red car in the parking lot fled police onto River City Casino Boulevard and crashed into an unrelated truck less than a mile away at the intersection of River City Casino Boulevard and South Broadway Street.
