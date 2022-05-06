25-year-old man hit while walking across St. Louis City street

ST. LOUIS -- A squatter reportedly started a fire at a south St. Louis home where a woman jumped out a window to escape the flames Wednesday morning. A neighbor's security camera caught someone dressed in all black entering a vacant home on Nebraska Avenue just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the video. Less than a minute later, smoke started billowing out of the house. "It's our understanding that this building has been vacant since 2007. Yet there was someone inside, which brings me to another point of why we go into vacant buildings because these fires don’t start from themselves," said St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby.

