The Seahawks' trade for Jamal Adams has aged like milk

The trade didn’t look great at the time. The Seattle Seahawks, desperate to revive the Legion of Boom defense that made them a world champion and postseason mainstay in the 2010s, handed the New York Jets a quarterback’s ransom in exchange for the opportunity to give safety Jamal Adams a four-year, $70.5 million contract.

That record-setting extension came a year after the trade that sent two first-round picks and a third to New York in exchange for the star safety. He signed the pact that ties him to Seattle through 2025 months before the Seahawks slumped to their first losing record since 2011. They subsequently decided to trade away the greatest quarterback in franchise history to jump-start a rebuild.

That’s made the Adams deal look even worse. In two seasons as a Seahawk, the former fifth overall pick has one second-team All-Pro appearance and two interceptions. After 9.5 sacks in 2020 he failed to record a single one in 2021. He has more games missed (nine) than passes defensed (eight) under Pete Carroll’s guidance.

How did things go so wrong? And what does it mean for the Seahawks moving forward?

Adams' has been one dimensional as a hard-hitting safety

Adams possesses a skill few safeties have ever brought to the table. He is an accomplished pass rusher from the secondary.

His 9.5 sacks in 2020 were a record for the position. His 16 sacks between his final season in New York and debut in Seattle are 10 more than Ed Reed had in his entire Hall of Fame career and four more than Troy Polamalu had in 13 seasons as a pro. Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor combined for four sacks in their 17 total seasons as Seahawks.

That’s great, but it’s come at a cost. Adams’ abilities to stuff a stat sheet have glossed over a neglected part of his game. He simply doesn’t do enough in coverage, even as a strong safety.

He’s been a limited factor in pass coverage in a league where stretching the field vertical is more important that ever. In 2021, he doubled his career total with a pair of interceptions. He also gave up a 93.8 passer rating in coverage and gave up a career-worst four touchdowns when targeted — nearly eight percent of the passes thrown in his direction wound up in the end zone. Still, this was an improvement over the 103.4 rating he allowed in 2020 as quarterbacks completed nearly 78 percent of their passes when he was the closest defender.

This wasn’t always the case. He allowed passer ratings of just 74.7 and 75.2 in his final two seasons as a Jet. He was similarly effective against longer passes (an average target depth of 9.8 yards in 2018) and shorter ones (6.6 yards per pass in 2019).

He’s typically handling more coverage assignments than his peers, which has been a concern for a team that ranked 26th in passing defense DVOA in 2021. In his two seasons, he’s averaged four targets per game. For comparison, Bills’ All-Pro Jordan Poyer has averaged 2.75 targets over the last two seasons. Marcus Williams — who signed a lucrative deal with the Ravens this offseason (and one that pays him less than 80 percent of Adams’ average salary) — has averaged only 2.3 in that same stretch.

Some of that comes down to quarterbacks seeing holes in the Seahawks’ defense. Some of it is a result of Adams doing too much. As the centerpiece of Seattle’s once proud defense, he’s been tasked with being a hard-hitting strong safety near the line of scrimmage and a blitzer and a free-roaming over-the-top safety. In 2021 he wasn’t especially good in any of those roles.

The Seahawks gave up the equivalent of a Pro Bowl quarterback's ransom to free him from New York

Adams remains an above-average player who tries his damnedest to impact every single play. He’s a valuable starter. He has not been worth the outlay Seattle has spent to secure and then retain him.

The Jets shipped Adams westward along with a fourth-round selection in exchange for:

a 2021 first round draft pick (used to trade up and draft OL Alijah Vera-Tucker)

a 2021 third round draft pick (packaged as part of the Vera-Tucker deal)

a 2022 first round draft pick (10th overall, which the Jets used on WR Garrett Wilson)

and Bradley McDougald (a former starter in Seattle who was generally awful in 2021 and 2022)

At face value, the Jets got an exciting young wideout and an interior lineman who had a promising, if not overwhelming, rookie campaign. They also got the kind of haul befitting a player who holds down the league’s most valuable position (quarterback) rather than a guy at a position that, per NFL average salaries, typically makes less than a kicker.

Let’s compare the notable quarterback trades that have transformed the league’s landscape since Adams moved west:

Matthew Stafford was traded for two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff

Carson Wentz was traded for first- and third-round picks

Sam Darnold was traded for second-, fourth- and sixth-round picks

Carson Wentz was traded again, because the only consistency that courses through Dan Snyder’s Washington franchise is failure

Russell Wilson was traded for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris

Deshaun Watson was traded for three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks

Matt Ryan was traded for a third-round pick.

Adams also fetched more via trade than Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill — two All-Pro talents who happen to play the league’s second-most expensive position. He was roughly as valuable to acquire as Matthew Stafford was for the Rams. Of course, Stafford won a Super Bowl in his Los Angeles debut. Seattle is 19-14 with Adams and lost a playoff game to a Rams team that started John Wolford behind center.

All those quarterbacks touch the ball nearly every single play on offense. Adams does his best to impact each down defensively, but that’s simply impossible for any player, let alone a safety who lines up 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Even if Adams combined the effective pass rushing of his 2020 with the more reliable coverage of this final two seasons in New York, it would be hard to justify trading away a franchise QB-style haul to acquire him — especially with a record-setting contract extension looming.

At the time, it was easy to joke away a pick trade thanks to Seattle’s awful recent record of first round selections — guys with Day 2 grades like Rashaad Penny, LJ Collier and Jordyn Brooks. But those picks still held value and could have pushed a rebuild further down the line. If the Seahawks had gotten anything from its 2021 draft class, they may have kept Wilson around; instead second-round wideout Dee Eskridge led a three-man group that combined for three starts and next to no impact last season.

Pete Carroll proved he could still put together the pieces of a common sense draft in 2022 by landing potential starters like Charles Cross, Abraham Lucas and Coby Bryant in spots where they represented good value — a departure from the drafts that preceded ’22 in Seattle. If those guys go on to have a major role on the roster going forward, it may only make the lost picks from the Adams trade sting more.

Adams is now stuck in a rebuild (again) and his presence may hinder that

There’s plenty of time for Adams to regain his stroke and be the leader Pete Carroll wants him to be. He’ll have plenty of support in the defensive backfield; by re-signing Quandre Diggs, the Seahawks have committed more than $30 million in annual average salary to their two starting safeties. Buffalo, for comparison, has committed less than $20 million per year to its vital Jordan Poyer-Micah Hyde combination.

Fortunately for Seattle, that’s an affordable luxury. Without a veteran starting quarterback on the roster, the team is slated to have more than $86 million in salary cap space next offseason. Only the Chicago Bears are projected to have more.

But Adams hasn’t lived up to that standard. His arrival cost his team the opportunity to draft young prospects who could speed up any rebuild in the Pacific Northwest. In 2021, that meant not being able to draft Greg Newsome, Eric Stokes or Asante Samuel Jr., any of whom would have insulated the team from the departures of DJ Reed and Shaquill Griffin the past two offseasons.

This year it meant being able to participate in the early run on first-round wideouts (Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams were still available) or stop Notre Dame standout safety Kyle Hamilton’s slide out of the top 10. Hamilton, it should be noted, is due just $17.7 million in salary over the next four seasons. Adams will make $14.4 million in 2022 alone and $59.4 million between 2022 and 2025.

The Seahawks didn’t know that when they made the deal for Adams. They were coming off an 11-win season and on the brink of a 12-win encore. Their priority was finding proven talent that would put them over the top after a recent smattering of high profile draft failures. In that regard, the deal made sense.

But the compensation never really did, and now there’s got to be a pervasive feeling of regret around a player who was:

a) traded for the kind of draft haul Matthew Stafford demanded

b) compensated like a superstar

c) an occasional liability in coverage and no longer a pass rushing threat (zero sacks, two quarterback hits in 2021).

Adams will have time to turn this around (assuming he doesn’t have another falling-out with a rebuilding team like the one that drove him out of New York. With his big money contract extension in hand, that’s much less likely than it was with the Jets). He’d count more than $30 million against the team’s salary cap if released or traded this offseason and $21 million against it should he be moved in 2023. There’s no risk to keeping him around thanks to a glut of cap space and the high level play he’s been capable of in the past — he is, after all, only 26 years old.

But Adams didn’t look like the league’s highest-paid safety in 2021 and absolutely was not the kind of player a rebuilding team could afford to trade away two first round picks and a third to acquire. The former Jet couldn’t do enough to fend off Seattle’s rebuild on his own. If he can’t improve on a lost season, he may find himself actively working against the Seahawks’ reconstruction plans.