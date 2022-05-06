ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

29 vintage college football photos that'll make you wish it was August

By Alex McDaniel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

When you’re a college football fan, it’s hard not to get a little restless in the spring and summer months waiting for a new season to arrive. Regardless of which team or conference you root for, college football is revered as a cultural institution rooted in tradition, nostalgia and irrational hatred for anyone even remotely associated with the other team (which is part of its charm!).

We spent some time going through the USA TODAY photo archives and stumbled upon hundreds of incredible historical photos of college football teams, players and coaches from over the years.

Here are some of our favorites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18qXGv_0fVED4kL00

A general view of the halftime show of the 1972 Orange Bowl game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nebraska defeated Alabama 38-6.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7K45_0fVED4kL00

Auburn Tigers running backs Bo Jackson (34) and Lionel James (6) react to a 9-7 win over the Michigan Wolverines at the 1984 Sugar Bowl at the Superdome.

© Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyjmG_0fVED4kL00

UCLA Bruins quarterback Gary Beban (16) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the 1966 Rose Bowl where UCLA beat MSU 14-12 at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

© Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWM5z_0fVED4kL00

Ohio State Buckeyes and Southern California Trojans fans display pennants prior to the 1973 Rose Bowl.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4HyM_0fVED4kL00

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Archie Griffin (45) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the 1976 Rose Bowl. UCLA defeated Ohio State 23-10.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geGcd_0fVED4kL00

Texas Longhorns players pose before the 1971 Cotton Bowl (from left to right) quarterback Eddie George (14), Tommie Landry (22), Steve Worster (30), and Jim Bertelson (35) at the Cotton Bowl.

© Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eugz2_0fVED4kL00

Oct 3, 1970: Texas Longhorns quarterback Eddie Phillips (14) in action against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium.

© Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Fb80_0fVED4kL00

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YZY8p_0fVED4kL00

Navy Midshipmen quarterback #12 ROGER STAUBACH in action against the Michigan Wolverines during the 1963 season.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18QueE_0fVED4kL00

A view of the crowd at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the 1982 season game between the Florida Gators and the Miami Hurricanes.

© Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PQjUJ_0fVED4kL00

The Florida Gators enter the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium during the 1982 season game against the Miami Hurricanes.

© Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkFzS_0fVED4kL00

(1964) Louisiana State Tigers running back Joe Labruzzo (11) runs with the ball pitched from quarterback Billy Ezell (11).

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aaU7R_0fVED4kL00

Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Paul Warfield (42) during the 1962 season at Ohio Stadium.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M5gPB_0fVED4kL00

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05m83e_0fVED4kL00

Miami Hurricanes head coach Jimmy Johnson on the field prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at the 1988 Orange Bowl.

© USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a9ZTC_0fVED4kL00

Miami Hurricanes head coach Dennis Erickson prepares to lead his team onto the field prior to a 1991 game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium.

© USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AycLu_0fVED4kL00

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Ted Hendricks (89) against the Northwestern Wildcats at Dyche Stadium in 1967.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Upzg1_0fVED4kL00

© RVR Photos-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEfNp_0fVED4kL00

Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz prior to the 1989 Fiesta Bowl against West Virginia at Sun Devil Stadium. The Irish defeated the Mountaineers 34-21 to win the National Championship and finish the season undefeated at 12-0.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUJyV_0fVED4kL00

Southern California Trojans receiver Willie Brown (26) carries the ball against the Notre Dame Irish at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1962. The Trojans defeated the Irish 25-0.

© Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0egLIv_0fVED4kL00

Texas Longhorns head coach Darrell Royal on the sideline against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in 1962.

© Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZXee_0fVED4kL00

UCLA Bruins tackle Foster Anderson has mud wiped from his face by a student trainer on the sideline against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1961. The Bruins defeated the Trojans 10-7.

© Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edAtS_0fVED4kL00

UCLA Bruins defensive back Kermit Alexander (33) runs with the ball against USC at the Coliseum.

© Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2JS7_0fVED4kL00

© David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTOpk_0fVED4kL00

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dBauN_0fVED4kL00

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Matt Millen (60) pursues Maryland Terrapins running back Steve Atkins (38) at Beaver Stadium during the 1978 season.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QoMGL_0fVED4kL00

Southern California Trojans head coach John Robinson on the sidelines against the UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 1979.

© Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yd1FZ_0fVED4kL00

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Paul Bear Bryant walks on to the field prior to facing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in 1981.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xw3tz_0fVED4kL00

Syracuse Orangemen running back Ernie Davis (44) in action against the Boston College Eagles.

© Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

