Everything you need to know about F1's inaugural Miami Grand Prix

After years of anticipation with many Formula 1 fans hoping this weekend would eventually materialize, F1 is taking on Miami for the first time with Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

The race will be on a purpose-built circuit around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, and, hopefully, it will live up to all the hype and produce captivating racing, in addition to some awesome views.

But because the Miami Grand Prix is new to the schedule this year — it joins the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin as the only other American F1 race, currently, before Las Vegas is added to the mix in 2023 — it might be helpful to know a few fast facts about event and venue.

So before the on-track action gets going, here’s what you want and need to know about the Miami Grand Prix.

1

The drivers are pumped

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was a guest on Good Morning America this week to talk about Miami and said:

“It’s a bit nerve-racking because it’s going to be such huge event for us. We obviously have the race in Austin, Texas, which has always been amazing. The first race I had out here was Indianapolis in 2007. But now with the Netflix series Drive to Survive growing, now we have two grands prix in the States and then we have another one in Vegas next year. So it’s going to be huge.”

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo recently jointed Trevor Noah on The Daily Show ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, and the Australian racer, who famously loves racing in the U.S. at COTA, showed his excitement the newest American race. But he also explained the challenges for F1 drivers of a new track and how, like many other racers, they rely on simulators to prepare.

“Getting to a new circuit, [it] gives you a chance to maybe catch onto something a little quicker than someone else, so it can maybe create a bigger separation for the ones that click and maybe the ones that struggle a bit more,” Ricciardo said.

2

The track's official name is Miami International Autodrome

F1 Miami Grand Prix scenic views taken on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Mary Holt/F1 Miami Grand Prix)

The venue is in Miami Gardens, nearly encircles Hard Rock Stadium and includes much of the stadium’s surrounding parking area. But the Miami Grand Prix is not technically at Hard Rock. It’s the Miami International Autodrome.

3

Miami Grand Prix course layout

The circuit wraps around three of the four sides of Hard Rock Stadium and through the adjacent Miami Open tennis courts. It’s 5.41 kilometers long, or about 3.36 miles, and it features 19 turns, three straights and three DRS zones. It also has an estimated top speed of 320 kilometers per hour, or about 199 miles per hour, and the race is 57 laps.

FIA’s Head of Vehicle Performance, Craig Wilson, said, via F1:

“The best overtaking spots will almost certainly be at the end of the DRS zones – most likely Turns 11 and 17, with a more uncertain chance at Turn 1. On the first lap, or after Safety Car restarts, we may see some overtaking into Turn 4 if cars are racing through the first three corners.”

4

F1 simulated three dozen layouts in Miami Gardens

After initially eyeing downtown Miami for this race, it ended up about 16 miles north of that area. And to perfect the ideal layout for the circuit, F1 and Apex Circuit Design created 36 different simulations before deciding on the current 19-turn track. More via F1:

“You could walk around the top deck of the stadium and see every corner on the race track – and that’s pretty unique,” said Tom Garfinkel, Vice-Chairman, President & CEO, Hard Rock Stadium.

5

The venue includes a fake marina

You may have heard about this before… Because Miami Gardens is so north of Miami and not particularly close to the coastline, event organizers had to get a bit creative in order to still have some type of marina/beach vibe at the race. So a fake marina was created, “filled” with fake water and dry-docked yachts.

The Yachts at MIA Marina taken on Sunday, May 1, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Hiro Ueno/F1 Miami Grand Prix)

The location and event may be playing up all the glitz and glam this weekend, but this idea leaves a lot to be desired. But it’s hilarious nonetheless.

6

The new Miami GP trophy was designed by Tiffany and Co.

And this very dramatic video details how it was made, including the homage to Hard Rock Stadium at the top:

7

Teams and drivers are embracing all things Miami — and with some awesome helmets too

8

Miami is the 11th different U.S. venue for F1

Circuit of The Americas in 2019. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

While F1’s visit to Miami is a first and part of a 10-year deal, it’s previously raced all over the U.S. The country has hosted 71 grands prix, which is a record for any country with F1 races.

Before Miami was added, the U.S. Grand Prix at COTA was the lone American race on the schedule in recent years. And in 2023, there will be three U.S. races with Las Vegas joining Austin and Miami. But beyond that, the U.S. has a rich history hosting F1 events, including the Indianapolis 500 once upon a time.

Here’s a look at where F1 has raced in the U.S. previously, per F1:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway: 19 races, 1950-1960 (Indy 500) and 2000-2007 (U.S. Grand Prix)

Sebring International Raceway (Florida): 1 race, 1959

Riverside International Raceway (California): 1 race, 1960

Watkins Glen International (New York): 20 races, 1961-1980

Long Beach street course (California): 8 races, 1976-1983

Las Vegas (in the parking lot of Caesars Palace): 2 races, 1981-1982

Detroit street course: 7 races, 1982-1988

Dallas Fair Park: 1 race, 1984

Phoenix street course: 3 races, 1989-1991

Circuit of The Americas (Austin): 9 races*, 2012-2019 and 2021

*That’s nine races so far with the 10th coming up in October. The 2020 U.S. Grand Prix was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.