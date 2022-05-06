ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Fallen Order 2 might tie into the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, hints Ewan McGregor

The hype for Obi-Wan Kenobi is damn near palpable, and Ewan McGregor hinted that there might be tie-ins with recent video games.

As reported by IGN, McGregor gave an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel show discussing Obi-Wan Kenobi. The actor claims that series director Deborah Chow “really knows [her stuff]” regarding the greater Star Wars universe, including games like Jedi: Fallen Order.

“All of the storylines have to …match up,” McGregor said. “[You] can’t have some fact in a video game that doesn’t match up to the movie.”

Fans are going bananas over this comment since Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi: Fallen Order take place around the same time in Star Wars canon — after Revenge of the Sith but before A New Hope. Not only that, the Jedi-hunting Inquisitors are the primary antagonists in the series and game too.

Obviously, McGregor could be talking about Battlefront 2 or any modern Star Wars game, but Jedi: Fallen Order is far and above the most popular.

Thus far, the only thing we know about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is that it’ll likely be a new-generation exclusive and could release in 2023. Some reports claimed a reveal was coming at E3, but this year’s show was canceled. Respawn, the studio behind both Jedi: Fallen Order titles, is currently working on three Star Wars games.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

