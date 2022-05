SIOUX CITY -- No matter where motorists went to fill up on Tuesday, they were greeted with record-breaking gas prices. According to figures from the American Automobile Association, the average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Sioux City hit $4.027 on Tuesday which is an all-time high for Iowa's fourth-largest city. The price for a gallon of diesel, $5.311, also set a new record.

