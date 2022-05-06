ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, TN

4 charged with giving sleep aids to kids at Tennessee day care

By Caitlin Coffey, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Caretakers at a Tennessee day care have been accused of giving children melatonin to go to sleep without their parents’ consent.

The allegations were revealed Thursday morning against four workers, who have been arrested and charged.

Stewart County Sheriff Frankie Gray said a complaint was filed against MiMi’s Child Care on March 25. Investigators interviewed parents who said their children were reported to be lethargic or having health-related issues after staying at the day care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbUzZ_0fVE9uIJ00
Investigators ask anyone with a child at that day care, or anyone who has more information on the case, to contact the sheriff’s office. (Photo: WKRN)

Melatonin is commonly used as a sleep aid. According to the Mayo Clinic , the most common side effects include headache, dizziness, nausea and drowsiness.

Detective Dana Saltkill and Detective Lee Miller both called the alleged incident “very shocking.”

They believe caretakers have been giving children, including infants, melatonin at this day care for about three years.

ALSO ON WJBF: Woman who helped murderer escape Kansas prison empathizes with Alabama officer

“You know day care, you’d think taking their child there would be somewhat safe,” Saltkill said. “After finding this out, you kind of look back at it and say, ‘Hmm, there’s a lot of red flags that parents didn’t pick up on. As soon as we started investigating, we knew what to look for, so we got into it.”

Miller said he and Saltkill believe about 27 children were given melatonin since the day care opened, but they think the number could be higher.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xKbDd_0fVE9uIJ00
    Jaime Clark (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HF2gJ_0fVE9uIJ00
    Kristin Clark (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XDYIw_0fVE9uIJ00
    Jordan Darnell (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZwOK_0fVE9uIJ00
    Ethan Pulley (Courtesy: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office)

A search warrant was executed on April 28 at the day care. On May 5, Jaime Clark, 45; Kristin Clark, 22; Jordan Darnell, 22, and Ethan Pulley, 21, were taken into custody and charged.

Jamie Clark, Kristin Clark and Jordan Darnell are charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence and criminal violations. Pulley was charged with fabricating/tampering with evidence.

The day care surrendered its license on May 2 and is now closed, according to the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask anyone with a child at that day care, or anyone who has more information on the case, to contact the Stewart’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

UPDATE: One man wanted for aggravated assault, one woman wanted for questioning in D’Antignac Street investigation

UPDATE: 05/10/2022, 1:50 P.M. – One man is wanted for aggravated assault while one woman is wanted for questioning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. According to authorities, Dante Marquis Phillips, 27, is wanted for Aggravated Assault while Tybria Capreshia Jennings, 26, is wanted for questioning. Authorities say Phillips has active warrants on file for […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Stewart County, TN
Government
County
Stewart County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Society
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WJBF

Augusta teens blowing up on TikTok for “herping”

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Two Augusta teens are making headlines by doing something kids used to do all the time- going outside. The boys spend most of their free time herping— and are getting noticed on TikTok for it. Between the two of them, Tim Holland and Ro Smith have nearly half a million followers and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Miller
WJBF

Fugitive inmate captured after manhunt, ex-jail officer dead

Authorities say a former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. Authorities say the two fugitives were caught Monday in Evansville, Indiana, after U.S. Marshals pursued their vehicle and then crashed into […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJBF

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

The disappearance of Alabama correctional officer Vicky White and her apparent plot to help inmate Casey White escape from jail has mesmerized true crime fans across the nation. Here is what we know about the case.
ALABAMA STATE
WJBF

LIVE: White’s in custody after pursuit near airport

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Currently, our sister station, WEHT is on the scene of a heavy emergency response presence near the intersection of Baumgart Road. First responders have surrounded an over-turned vehicle. U.S. Marshalls are on scene. Our sister station FOX59 has confirmed through multiple law enforcement sources that the search for the escapee and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Aids#Wkrn#Mimi S Child Care#The Mayo Clinic
WJBF

Overnight earthquake registered in Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC (WJBF) – An early morning earthquake Monday shook awake residents of Columbia, South Carolina. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. According to the National Geological Society the tremor registered 3.3 on the Richter Scale. There are reports that it could be felt as far away as Aiken County. There were no immediate reports […]
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
WJBF

AUDIO: Vicky White called 911 before crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White and Vicky White led police on a chase that ended abruptly in a crash, leaving Vicky with a gunshot wound and Casey with non-life threatening injuries. Evansville Central Dispatch released the audio recording of Vicky White’s 911 call she made as they tried to escape during the pursuit. That […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WJBF

Man questioned after shooting at Dogwood Terrence, investigation ongoing

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies responded to The Augusta University Medical Center E.R. in reference to a gunshot victim on Sunday. Upon arrival, they met with the victim who advised that he had been shot in the arm while at Dogwood Terrace. The victim’s injuries are not life threatening. Authorities spoke 36-year old Johnnie […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy