CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is one of only a few states in the nation to designate a teacher preparation pathway as a Registered Apprenticeship. The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) hosted the West Virginia Department of Commerce along with the West Virginia office of the U.S. Department of Labor and Higher Education Policy Commission at the May 11, 2022, WVBE meeting to announce the Department of Education’s Grow Your Own Pathway to Teaching Initiative as a Registered Apprenticeship with the U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL).

EDUCATION ・ 17 MINUTES AGO