MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU freshman pitcher Aidan Major is just nine appearances into his Mountaineer career, but he probably already has a favorite opponent. Following a start against Pitt three weeks ago in which he worked three innings without giving up a hit, he doubled down on that effort on Tuesday night at Monongalia County Ballpark, stifling the Panthers for six innings, again allowing no hits while striking out eight.

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO