English soccer team manager out after alleged discrimination

 4 days ago

CRAWLEY, England (AP) — Fourth-tier English soccer team Crawley Town announced the departure of manager John Yems on Friday following allegations he used discriminatory language and conduct toward his squad, including discouraging Black players from using the same...

Thomas Bjorn to be European vice captain at 2023 Ryder Cup

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Thomas Bjorn will be one of European captain Henrik Stenson’s assistants at next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy. Bjorn on Wednesday became the first vice captain announced by the European team, which will look to regain the trophy from the Americans in Rome.
Barcelona's Araújo exits field in ambulance after concussion

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo was taken off the field in an ambulance after clashing heads with a teammate and collapsing on Tuesday. The Uruguay defender “has suffered a concussion and has been taken to the hospital to undergo further testing," the club said on Twitter. He appeared to be conscious as he was put into the ambulance.
MATCHDAY: Tottenham hosts Arsenal; Madrid plays in Spain

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. In one of the biggest north London derbies in years, Tottenham hosts Arsenal for a match between rivals looking to snatch a Champions League qualification place. With three games left for each team, Arsenal is in fourth place and four points clear of fifth-place Tottenham in the race for a top-four finish. If Arsenal wins, it will secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2017. This season is Arsenal's first without European competition in 25 years. A win for Tottenham would trim the gap to one point and leave Arsenal vulnerable because of its tougher run-in. Arsenal finishes with games against Newcastle away and Everton at home while Tottenham's last two games are against Burnley and Norwich — two teams in the bottom four.
