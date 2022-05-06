Store owner behind bars after selling THC vape pen to undercover officer, police say
MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Over the past month, the Monroe Police Department received information from a cooperating witness who advised that the owner of Tobacco and Liquor on the 1400 block of North 18th Street, 43-year-old Jiteshbhai Soma Rathod, was selling THC Delta 9 vape pens from inside of the store. On April 17, 2022, and May 5, 2022, an undercover officer of Monroe Police entered the store, purchasing a “Blue Dreams” flavored THC vape pen.Police: Suspect walks into courthouse with 33 grams of meth
According to authorities, the undercover officer purchased two THC vape pens from Rathod during these purchases. The vape pens were $50 apiece.
Officers then obtained a search warrant for the store and on May 5, 2022, around 3:50 PM, authorities executed the warrant. During the search, officers located a brown bag containing a small narcotic bag, two orange pill bottles with torn labels, one bottle containing five Methadone pills and 20 Morphine pills, and two boxes containing four multi-flavored THC vape pens.
Rathod was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with five counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0