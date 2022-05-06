ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

Aggies Spring Football: What We Learned, What's Left?

By Timm Hamm
 5 days ago

Texas A&M spring practice gave us some answers regarding the roster, but did it raise even more?

The Texas A&M Aggies football team is coming off what can only be described as a disappointing roller coaster ride of a 2021 season.

Injuries to key players and inexperience at some positions resulted in a few head-scratching losses and an 8-4 mark that left the Aggies on the outside looking in at the SEC Championship and college football playoff.

Coming off what's being called the best recruiting class in the history of college football, the Aggies have several questions at key positions .

With spring football wrapped up and the start of another season just four months away, ESPN looked at what we've learned and what we still need to learn for each team in the SEC, including A&M .

What we learned this spring: There's no decision imminent at quarterback, but that might not be a bad thing because none of the three contenders have taken themselves out of the race to replace Zach Calzada, who transferred to Auburn. Haynes King, who missed most of last season, sure looked healthy when he ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the spring game. And LSU transfer Max Johnson appeared to be comfortable in his new home when he threw a 40-yard touchdown pass. Freshman Conner Weigman is a wild card in the competition, but the longer the top-ranked pocket passer in the 2022 class stays in the mix, the more serious his candidacy becomes.

What we need to learn by Week 1: Aaron Hansford, the team's top tackler, is gone. So is DeMarvin Leal, the leader in sacks and tackles for loss. And don't forget Leon O'Neal, a veteran presence in the secondary who was third in passes defended and fourth in tackles. In other words: The defense has some holes to fill. The good news is that help is coming, especially up front, from the Aggies' No. 1-ranked recruiting class. Four of their five five-star signees play along the defensive line, and only one of those freshmen -- Gabe Brownlow-Dindy -- participated in spring practice.

Logically, the answers will come on defense when the fall comes along with many of the big-name recruits on that side of the ball. Questions on offense will remain, especially along the offensive line and at quarterback , until we see the Aggies suit up to take on the Sam Houston Bearkats at Kyle Field on Sept. 3.

