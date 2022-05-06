ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Hurd is throwing kindness like confetti with his single, ‘Pass It On’

By Monica Rivera
Ryan Hurd is all about the good vibes with his single, “Pass It On,” and he hopes it’ll be a ripple effect in a world that could use some kindness.

LISTEN NOW: Ryan Hurd talks his latest single, touring, summer plans and more with Katie Neal

“I love having something unabashedly positive on the radio,” Ryan told Audacy’s Katie Neal . “I call it my kindness anthem.”

An appropriate title for a song that literally fell into Ryan’s lap after being “passed on” to him by his wife, Maren Morris .

“It was an idea for Maren’s album,” Ryan shared. “As soon as we started writing it, she decided it was a song for a guy to sing… HARDY sang the demo and it fell to me, but it kicks off my album in such a cool way.”

The song isn’t the only feel-good tune on Ryan ’s most recent album, Pelago. Fan favorites are all over the board and the positive response has been rewarding for Hurd to see, especially at live shows.

“You want people to invest in whatever you make,” he shared. “You always hope that something you put your heart into reaches people — affects their life — even if they just like the song. Seeing the amount of love for this body of work is very exciting.”

Ryan’s album, Pelago , is available everywhere now.

