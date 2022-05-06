ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Brown unloads on Colin Kaepernick: 'We don't feel sorry for him'

By Dan Mennella
 4 days ago

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown does not seem to be a very big fan of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Brown, last with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his late-season release last year, ripped Kaepernick during a recent appearance on a podcast.

The mercurial wideout, discussing Kaepernick on the Cigar Talk podcast, seemingly questioned Kaepernick's motives as an activist, and suggested there's little sympathy for him among players around the league.

“They gave him the money and they gave him a commercial, they gave him the documentary,” Brown said, according to TMZ Sports . “He took a deal. We don't feel sorry for you. You took the deal. Fuck outta here. Oh, Kaepernick. Man, you on fucking Nike, man. Fuck outta here."

Brown again said Kaepernick was compromised because he had signed endorsement deals during his exile from the NFL.

“He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash, everything. ... Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial. We don’t see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain’t never seem him outside. ... All that’s Kaep. We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But nah we ain’t even stan Kaepernick.

“He's not even from the hood. You don’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. As Black people we need to get that clear. ... He took the handout, so he got to take the mayor out and, like, take responsibility for that.”

Both players remain unsigned, but for seemingly very different reasons.

Kaepernick has said he would like to play again, and NFL commissioner admitted the league had mishandled the peaceful protests he initiated, but it doesn't seem like an offer has come.

Brown meanwhile seemed to force his exit from the Bucs amid disputes over his contract and whether he could play through an injury.

h/t Pro Football Talk

