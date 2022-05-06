ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Emmys Are Better Than the Oscars, But Here’s How to Bring Back the Fans: Tap Into ‘Law & Order’ and Comic-Con

By Michael Schneider
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efcnO_0fVE1dFW00

Click here to read the full article.


One of the biggest head-scratchers about the Will Smith Oscar-night slap fiasco is why the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ powers that be keep hiring new executive producers for the telecast every year. In a misguided hope that they’ll stumble across someone who will actually hit ratings gold, they repeatedly tap big-name movie producers. And the show winds up with producers not skilled in the art of live TV.

I can almost guarantee that the Oscars would have handled the Slap better had a seasoned TV awards show producer been in charge. (Thank goodness for veteran director Glenn Weiss, but he didn’t call the final shots.) And while AMPAS tears up its Oscars playbook every year, ABC has limited say in bringing on an experienced producer who could at least steady the ship.

The Emmys telecast airs on a different network every year in a four-network wheel, but there has been far more stability in its show producers lately. For the past four years, Done + Dusted has had the honors, with Reginald Hudlin also on board for the most recent two. There’s no guarantee D+D or Hudlin will return this year (no decision has been made as of press time), but at least the Television Academy has allowed the same Emmys producers to find their groove for several years. It takes time to figure out the rhythm of producing an awards show, and the Emmys found it.

That’s not to say there aren’t still ways to shake things up, with either host or structure. This year, the Emmys are back on NBC, which usually has the most host options of all the networks because of its strong comedy brand, starting with Lorne Michaels’ late-night powerhouse trio of “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Fallon and Meyers have already hosted, in 2010 and 2014, respectively, although that doesn’t preclude them from doing it again. In 2018, the last time that NBC aired the Emmys, Michaels joined as a producer and “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update” anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che shared the hosting gig. I suggest going full-blown “SNL” this year: Turn the night into one big show, with the categories integrated into sketches, the return of signature “SNL” characters (in the vein of the program’s 2015 anniversary special) and some musical acts.

But if that won’t work, and Michaels is uninterested in revisiting the Emmys, I have another idea for a twist on the Emmys format. And it’s sitting right there on the NBC primetime lineup: “Law & Order.”

What better way to promote the return of the original-recipe “L&O” to primetime after 12 years than turning the Emmys telecast into an episode? And just like an installment of “Law & Order,” divide it in half: The first 90 minutes features a crime and an investigation, with some of the actual nominees participating. That leads to the case during the next 90 minutes, ending with the big reveal … right after the final awards are handed out.

Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order Emmys.” (You can hear the “DUN DUN” in your head right now, can’t you?) The ceremony could have the “Order” stars — Anthony Anderson, Jeffrey Donovan and Camryn Manheim — host the first half of the telecast, followed by the “Law” stars: Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi and Sam Waterston bringing it home. Not only would viewers be glued to see whether “Hacks” takes on “Ted Lasso” or “Squid Game” hits “Succession,” but they’d stick around to the end to see whodunit. I’d say that’s a scripted spectacle befitting TV’s biggest night.

Too wild for you? Another idea I’ve been kicking around may be more doable: Take a page from Comic-Con , D23, Apple and everyone else who has turned to fan events (and even investor meetings) for big reveals and announcements. Make the Emmys the must-see event it should be by having networks, studios and streamers save some goodies that help break the Internet during the show. A new Marvel or Star Wars spinoff. A hot casting on a highly anticipated project. The return of a fan favorite character. A spoiler reveal. Sprinkle those through the ceremony, from each major outlet — which would surely appreciate the exposure. The Emmys, meanwhile, could reclaim its title as TV’s biggest night, the place where you have to go if you want to be in the know.

Or, as Dick Wolf might say, DUN DUN!

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Tony Nominations 2022: The 7 Biggest Takeaways

Click here to read the full article. On your mark, get set, go. The race for the Tony Awards has officially begun with the announcement of the 2022 nominations on Monday. In honoring and highlighting the work in a crowded, COVID-disrupted season, nominators surprised, snubbed and gave observers plenty to chatter about. Here are the biggest takeaways. Look for two musicals to get a big box office boost. Sales for “A Strange Loop” were already on the rise thanks to the hype around the critically acclaimed production’s opening week. Now that the show is the most-nominated of the season — and the frontrunner...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Elizabeth Olsen: Criticizing Marvel Movies as a ‘Lesser Type of Art’ Disrespects the Crew

Click here to read the full article. Elizabeth Olsen is tired of filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola bashing Marvel movies. The actor, who is back in theaters as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” told The Independent that she gets frustrated when people make Marvel movies “seem like a lesser type of art.” “I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” Olsen said. “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators — I feel...
MOVIES
Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Dick Wolf
Person
Sam Waterston
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Camryn Manheim
Variety

‘Westworld’ Season 4 Trailer Released by HBO, Revealing June Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article. HBO has released the first teaser for the upcoming fourth season of “Westworld,” revealing footage of the next installment to the science-fiction series. HBO planned the release of the trailer as an easter egg for fans to uncover. The teaser surfaced online to all on Monday evening. Cryptically titled “It doesn’t look like anything to me,” the teaser unfolds to the rhythm of Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” perhaps ironically hinting at a not-so-perfect ordeal for its cast of existentially challenged androids. The teaser offers glimpses at what characters played by Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton,...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Television Academy#Live Tv#Abc
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michelle Williams Defends Jeremy Strong Against Method Acting Backlash: ‘He Takes His Work Seriously’

Click here to read the full article. Michelle Williams is speaking out in defense of her friend Jeremy Strong after the “Succession” star was the subject of a New Yorker profile that examined his intense approach to acting. That piece, which was published in December, documented the extremes that Strong was willing to take in order to create his performances, including asking to be tear-gassed for a scene in “Trial of the Chicago 7.” The blowback to the story was intense — both from supporters of the actor, who claimed it misrepresented his commitment to his craft, as well as from...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Lost City’ Makes Its Streaming Debut: How to Watch the Bullock-Tatum Comedy Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure comedy “The Lost City” arrives on Paramount+ today, following a surprise box office success last month. The action flick took down “The Batman” with a $31 million debut when it hit theaters on March 25, and now viewers can enjoy Bullock and Tatum’s captivating on-screen chemistry — and even a tease at Tatum’s bare butt — from the comfort of their homes. The Paramount film, directed by Aaron...
MOVIES
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Looks Back at ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ Being a Bond Girl and Dangerous ‘Supercop’ Stunts

Click here to read the full article. As Michelle Yeoh basks in the success of “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” she ponders for a moment a world where “Crazy Rich Asians” wasn’t a huge box office success. “What if it didn’t work?” she asks. Jon M. Chu’s 2018 film was one of the first films in 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast. Yeoh starred alongside Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Ronny Chieng. The film grossed over $200 million at the box office. As she reflects on the film’s success, on the occasion of Asian American Pacific Islander Month, Yeoh looks at how...
MOVIES
Variety

How TikTok’s Irreverent Humor Became Hollywood’s Indispensable Tool for Reaching Gen Z

Click here to read the full article. There are countless accounts on TikTok dedicated to “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal, where fans gather to ruminate on his acting skills and, of course, dashing good looks. But who would expect that the account calling him the “daddiest daddy” would be Lionsgate, the distributor behind Pascal’s latest film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent?” “I’m the daddiest daddy,” Pascal says in one of Lionsgate’s viral TikTok videos, taken from a livestream the actor did for the studio. “Am I the daddiest daddy? Because I’ve been seeing that name get thrown around a lot...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy