Kristen Stewart and Viggo Mortensen’s ‘Crimes of the Future’ Trailer Is Bloody and Sickening

By Zack Sharf
 5 days ago

Welcome back, David Cronenberg . Neon has debuted the official trailer for the filmmaker’s “ Crimes of the Future ,” which is set to compete for the Palme d’Or at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. The movie marks Cronenberg’s first feature directorial effort since 2014’s “Maps to the Stars,” which won Julianne Moore the best actress prize at Cannes. It also finds Cronenberg back in his science-fiction/horror mode for the first time since 1999’s “Existenz.” The director’s cast includes Viggo Mortensen , Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart .

The official “Crimes of the Future” synopsis from Neon reads: “As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.”

The trailer begins with a man who has several sets of ears on his head and concludes as a woman rips open a man’s stomach with her finger and slides her tongue closer to the open wound. Anyone who adores Cronenberg’s body horror classics shouldn’t be surprised. Cronenberg’s films, which include “A History of Violence,” “Dead Ringers” and “The Fly,” aren’t for the faint of stomach. The early word on “Crimes of the Future” is that it is vintage Cronenberg, which means it could draw raves, as well as a few walkouts at Cannes. And Cronenberg probably wouldn’t have it any other way.

According to Neon, “Crimes of the Future” is rated R for “strong disturbing violent content and grisly images, graphic nudity, and some language.”

“Crimes of the Future” will open in U.S. theaters on June 3. Watch the official trailer for the movie in the video below.

